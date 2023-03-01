Exclusive! Nityam aka Farmaan Haider talks about his journey and his character, says “My character has a lot of versatility, I see a lot of shades in my character”

MUMBAI :Saavi Ki Sawari is one of the newly launched shows of Colors TV, which has started catering a lot to the audience’s attention. It symbolises women empowerment, as the lead actress Samridhi Shukla aka Savi rides an auto rickshaw for the welfare of the house and for her family.

Farman Haider is an Indian actor who is best known for his role as Nityam in Colors TV's Show 'Saavi Ki Savaari'.

ALSO READ: Exclusive! Samridhi Shukla, aka Saavi of Saavi ki Savaari, talks about why she said yes to the show and more, saying, “This was my golden chance; I mean, I don’t think you get a lot of opportunities on television or anywhere to be the main lead being a fr

He is also known for his roles such as Samar in Dangal TV's Show Rakshabandhan - Rasal Apne Bhai Ki Dhal. Farman has appeared in several other TV Shows including 'Kasautii Zindagii Kay', 'Vighnaharta Ganesha', 'Perfect Pati', 'Dil Hi Toh Hai', and 'Aisi Deewangi Dekhi Nahi Kahi'. He has also appeared in various web series, including 'Mirzapur', and 'Gandii Baat 5'.

TellyChakkar got in touch with the actor to talk about his journey on the show

How has your journey been shooting the show till now?

The journey has been absolutely great! I am blessed to be a part of this show. We receive a lot of love every day, and many people text me and share their thoughts about the show with me. That feels great! When I look back at my journey, from the first episode to 100 episodes now, the journey has been so good, I really don’t have the words to explain how great it has been.

What made you say yes to this show and to this character of Nityam?

My character has a lot of versatility. I see a lot of shades in my character. Yes, he is a business tycoon, he’s young, he’s a self-made person, and it is something different from my previous shows. When I got the narration, I said yes because it is a different character. He is very powerful and people follow him. He has a good business head, and he seems happy and sorted. That was something that clicked with me which made me say yes.

The show is going through a dramatic tangent, with Nityam holding a lot of cards in his hand. When the time comes and the expose happens, where do you think Nityam will stand: with Saavi or against her?

I think Nityam chooses the right person at the right time. He always stands by what is true and what is right. If Saavi is right at that time, then he will stand by her, and if Sonam is right, then he will stand by her. And whatever is happening with Sonam’s track, it is always believed that she is after Nityam, when in reality, he only appreciates her for her ideas and her modern thinking. He thinks that Sonam’s ideas can be used for his business. But in order to sustain that, when whatever she has done eventually comes out, and if Saavi is responsible for shining a light on the truth, then he will support Saavi because she is the right one in this situation.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for more updates!

ALSO READ: Exclusive! “ Sonam is unpredictable and she can do anything for her career and her future”, Sonam from Saavi ki Savaari aka Fenil Umrigar talks about the twists and turns coming up on the show!