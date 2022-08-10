Exclusive! “ Sonam is unpredictable and she can do anything for her career and her future”, Sonam from Saavi ki Savaari aka Fenil Umrigar talks about the twists and turns coming up on the show!

MUMBAI: Saavi Ki Sawari is one of the newly launched shows of Colors TV, which has started catering a lot to audience attention. It symbolizes women empowerment as the lead actress Samridhi Shukla aka Savi is riding an auto rickshaw for the welfare of the house and for her family.

Fans of the program adore and cherish it a lot and they are overjoyed with how it is moving forward. The popularity of the show is likewise growing every day

ALSO READ: Exclusive! Samridhi Shukla, aka Saavi of Saavi ki Savaari, talks about why she said yes to the show and more, saying, “This was my golden chance; I mean, I don’t think you get a lot of opportunities on television or anywhere to be the main lead being a fr

The show has a great ensemble cast that features very versatile actors who are very loved by the audiences.

Fenil Umrigar plays the role of Saavi’s sister Sonam on the show, though she plays a gray shade character, it is the kind of role that is appreciated by the audiences.

She started her career with the television show "Maryada: Lekin Kab Tak?".After this, she worked in many television shows like Best Friend Forever and Saubhagyavati Bhava but gained more recognition with Sony TV's popular show 'Bade Achhe Lagte Hain' in 2014 as a young Pihu. But since then she has never looked back and played important roles in the famous television show Kala Teeka, Yam Hai Hum, Rajaa Betaa, and Laal Ishq.

TellyChakkar got in touch with the actor to talk about her role and her experience shooting the show.

Sonam is also someone who you would categorize as not necessarily bad or good, she is a character that lies somewhere in the gray shade, what kind of roles do you prefer, positive, negative, or something that lies somewhere in between?

I think that I cannot differ and categorize that I want to do a certain kind of role or do this or that, I think as an actor I should be open and whatever role I am assigned, I want to do that with full commitment and passion, and that is what I believe.

What kind of twists and turns can we expect the show and your character moving forward?

There are going to be a lot of Twists and turns that are going to happen in the show, especially in Sonam’s character, because Sonam is unpredictable and she can do anything for her career and her future and to see what kind of mischief she is upto, you will have to watch the show and yes, keep watching.

Fans have also shown you and the show immense love, anything you would like to say to them?

All I want to say to the fans is that the amount of love that you have been showing us and showering on us, keep supporting us like that and keep loving us. We will always need your blessings and your love and thankyou once again and please take care of yourselves and of your families. The new year is upon us so wishing you a happy new year and wishing you all the love and blessings.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for more updates!

ALSO READ: Saavi and Nityam from Saavi ki Savaari gate crash this party on another set