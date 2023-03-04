Exclusive! Sara Khan says, “I don’t understand why they are not making Bidaai 2”

MUMBAI: In 2007, a show titled Sapna Babul Ka... Bidaai started airing on Star Plus. The show starred Parul Chauhan, Sara Khan, Kinshuk Mahajan, and Angad Hasija. Well, we have seen that many hit shows have returned to television with a season 2, but Bidaai season 2 has not yet happened.

TellyChakkar recently interacted with Sara Khan and asked her if there are any chances of Bidaai 2 and she told us, “I don’t understand why they are not making Bidaai 2. I also want to ask this question to the makers because it was a hit show and it went off air when it was still hit at the TRP, so why aren’t they getting it back? We all four actors are young, and even after 10 years we can play the lead. So, I don’t know why they are not getting Bidaai 2.”

Bidaai revolved around two sisters played by Sara and Parul, and it explored the concept of the social impacts of skin colour. It was Sara’s first show and she rose to fame with it.

Later, Sara was a part of successful shows like Preet Se Bandhi Ye Dori Ram Milaayi Jodi, Pyaar Tune Kya Kiya, Sasural Simar Ka, and others. The actress has also been a part of movies like M3 - Midsummer Midnight Mumbai, Hamari Adhuri Kahani, and The Era Of 1990.

Sara will next be seen in a web series titled Lahora – The Kingdom.

Well, would you like to watch Bidaai 2? Let us know in the comments below…

