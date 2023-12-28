Exclusive! Satendra Yadav roped in for Sony TV’s Shrimad Ramayan, deets inside

Sony TV will be launching the mythological show Shrimad Ramayan on 1st January, 2024. We have seen the first looks of Lord Ram, Sita ji, Ravan, Laxman ji and Hunuman ji.
1

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another interesting update from the telly world.

We all know that a lot of new TV shows are all set to be launched in the upcoming months.

Sony TV has a lot of amazing shows that have been entertaining the viewers for many years.

And now, the channel is gearing up for the launch of a new show soon.

Also read - Journey to the Birthplace:'Shrimad Ramayan' in Ayodhya

Sony TV will be launching the mythological show Shrimad Ramayan on 1st January, 2024.

We have seen the first looks of Lord Ram, Sita ji, Ravan, Laxman  ji and Hunuman ji.

The show is produced by Sidharth Kumar Tiwari, known for his exceptional work in the mythological genre.

The show features Sujay Reu, Prachi Bansal, Basant Bhatt, Nirbhay Wadhwa and many more.

Talking about the cast of the show, there’s going to be another addition to it soon.

As per sources, Satendra Yadav has been roped in to play the role of Subahu in the TV show.

The actor has previously impressed the audience with his performances in TV shows like Shiv Shakti – Tap Tyaag Tandav, Alibaba – Dastaan-E-Kabul, Parineeti, Naagin 6 and many more.

Not just TV shows but the actor has also given acting contributions in the OTT space with projects like Asur 2, Commando and Rocket Boys.

Also read - Exclusive! Here’s how Sony TV’s upcoming show Shrimad Ramayan will be relevant in the contemporary times

It is really going to be exciting to see how the show will turn out to be. Are you excited for the show?

Tell us your opinion in the comment section below and stay tuned to tellychakkar.com for more updates and gossip.
 

shrimad ramayan Ramayan Sujay Reu Prachi Bansal Satendra Tadav shiv shakti Colors tv Naagin 6 Parineeti SAB TV Sony Sab Alibaba TV news TellyChakkar
