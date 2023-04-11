Exclusive! Saurabh Gambhir and Gujarati actor Manin Trivedi to be a part of JD Majethia's upcoming show for Sony TV

Unconventional plots and storylines are being churned out to present something unique which the viewers have never seen before and which drives traffic to another level, be it on television or the digital medium.
MUMBAI: There are numerous projects in the pipeline as an offering of complete masala entertainment to the viewers of television and OTT.

Also read - Exclusive! Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi’s Jagat Rawat roped in for J.D Majethia’x next for Sony TV!

Sources inform us that Saurabh Gambhir and Gujarati actor Manin Trivedi have been locked in for the upcoming show. 

Manin Trivedi is known for his work in projects like Karma (2023) and Have Thase Baap Re (2019).

On the other hand, JD Majethia is not only a producer under the banner of Hats Off Productions but also a talented director and an actor. He is renowned for his contribution to Gujarati cinemas and plays along with producing some extremely successful TV shows such as Sarabhai vs Sarabhai and Khichdi.

Also read - EXCLUSIVE! Tushar Kawle, Meet Joshi and Heena Dani roped in for JD Majethia's upcoming show for Sony TV

It will be interesting to see what JD Majethia has to offer this time given that he has a knack of presenting the best of sartorial comedy shows along with a dash of some spicy dramatic content to keep the entertainment quotient alive.

Are you excited for Saurabh Gambhir and Manin Trivedi's collaboration with JD Majethia? 

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar. 

