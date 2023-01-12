Exclusive! Scam 1992 actor Ramakant Dayma and south actress Reema Vohra roped in for Shashi Sumeet Productions next on Sony TV

Shashi Sumeet Production is a very well known production in the television industry and soon they would be launching their new show on Sony Tv. As per sources, Scam 1992 actor Ramakant Dayma and south actress Reema Vohra have been roped in for the upcoming show.
Submitted by Ektaa and Shachi on Fri, 12/01/2023 - 18:25
Ramakant

MUMBAI: Tellychakkar has always been in the forefront in bringing you the exclusive news from the world of entertainment.

Many shows are getting launched these days and are coming up with different concepts and gripping storylines.

The audience is getting to watch a new star cast and it enjoys watching these new shows.

Shashi Mittal and Sumeet Mittal are well-known producers of the television industry.

They are known for producing shows like Pehredaar Piya Ki, Meet Badlegi Duniya Ki Reet, Dhruv Tara, Punar Vivah, Dil Se Dil Tak, Diya Aur Baati Hum, Barrister Babu, Durga Aur Charu, Banni Chow Home Delivery, and Tu Suraj Mai Saanjh Piyaji Yeh Unn Dino Ki Baat Hai and Kyun Uthey Dil Chod and many more.

The production house is coming up with a new serial which is untitled on Sony Television.The show stars Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actor Sehehzad Shaikh and Mann Sundar actress Shruti Anand in lead roles.

As per sources, Scam 1992 actor Ramakant Dayma and south actress Reema Vohra have been roped in for the upcoming show.

(ALSOREAD: Exclusive! Choti Sarrdarani’s Nirbhay Thakur bags Shashi Sumeet Production’s Next for Colors opposite Shagun Pandey!

Not much is known about their character but they would be playing pivotal role in the serial.

Ramakant Dayma is a well know actor and he is best known for his roles in Scam 1992, Mumbai Saga, Paa and Bank Chor.

On the other hand, Reema is known actress and she is best known for her roles in serials like Chal Chalein, Stand By, Rang Rasiya etc.

Well, the show will go an air soon and more details will be out soon.

For more news and updates on television and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

( ALSO READ : Exclusive! Producer Shashi Mittal of Shashi-Sumeet Productions opens up about Kunal Jaisingh replacing Mohit Kumar in Durga Aur Charu!

 

 

Shashi Sumeet Productions Sony TV Rushad Rana Kanwarjit Paintal Banni Chow Home Delivery MOSE CHHAL KIYE JAAYE Meet: Badlegi Duniya Ki Reet Kyunn Utthe dil Chhod Aye Ramakant Dayma Reema Vohra Sehehzad Shaikh Shruti Anand
Submitted by Ektaa and Shachi on Fri, 12/01/2023 - 18:25

