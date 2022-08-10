Exclusive! “For Seerat’s rash behaviour, I was inspired by Poo's character and it’s my childhood dream to be part of the reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa'' – Seerat Kapoor

MUMBAI:Imlie is one of the most loved and successful shows on television and it's among the top 4 shows when it comes to the BARC ratings.

Fans loved the chemistry between Aryan and Imlie and they have termed them as one of the iconic couples on television.

Although fans miss Fahmaan and Sumbul, they are excited about the new track in Imile.

The serial took a 20-year leap, where a completely new star cast was locked in.

Seerat Kapoor entered the show post the leap as “Chini” and fans have given her a thumbs up for her performance in the serial.

Her character is grey and fans hate it when she comes between Imlie and Atharva, but praise her acting skills at the same time.

Tellychakkar got in touch with the actress to ask her if she would ever sign up for a reality show like Bigg Boss, Khatron Ke Khiladi or Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa and how similar she is to Chini in real life.

Do you see any similarity between Seerat and Chini?

I hope the negative traits aren’t the same, but as I am playing Chini, the mannerism, instances and behaviour that I portray on-screen has some of Seerat in it. In the beginning, when Chini was shown a little immature and bubbly, who was stubborn and wanted everything to herself, it was inspired from the character “Poo”. The outspoken and bubbly nature of the character was all me.

How is the environment on the sets of the show and do you’ll get along?

You know, my brother Veeraj Kapoor has already done many shows on television, so I did know how the environment on a set is like and how the work is done. When I came here, it was beyond my expectations. There are some time concentrains, you have to overwork and the treatment is not good. But here, everything is so perfect and that’s because of our director. He is so positive and makes sure that there is no negativity around.

There is no misbehavior and no unnecessary pressure. Everyone knows that sir is going to take care of everything and all are very positive, including the actors.

In future, if you were offered a reality show like Bigg Boss, Khatron Ke Khiladi Or Jhalak Dikhla Jaa, would you take it up?

Actually yes, why not. I am not restricting myself to anything. When the opportunities come my way, I will see what fits the bills. But really, I am open to all the shows. I love to dance and I always wanted to be a part of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa. It's my favorite show, so let’s see.

Well, there is no doubt that Seerat's character as Chini is grey but the audience have given her a thumbs up. Today she has become a household name.

