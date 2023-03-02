Exclusive! Shalini Kapoor roped in for Full Focus Entertainment’s next on Dangal TV

MUMBAI : TellyChakkar is back with an exciting update from the world of entertainment.

Dangal TV has given some amazing shows and is also coming up with many new and promising shows.

As per sources, Shalini Kapoor is roped in for an upcoming Dangal TV show. The title of the show is yet to be revealed. However, according to our sources, it’s going to be produced by Full Focus Entertainment.

Shalini Kapoor is known for her performance in shows like Qubool Hai season 1 and 2, Hari Mirch laal Mirch, and Swaragini to name a few. She also appeared in movies like Dhadak, Maa Kasam and many more.

She will also be seen in the upcoming movie Shehzada, starring Kartik Aryan.

It’ll be surely interesting to see what Dangal TV comes up with next.

Are you excited to see Shalini Kapoor on screen once again?

