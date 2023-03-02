Exclusive! Shalini Kapoor roped in for Full Focus Entertainment’s next on Dangal TV

Many new shows are in the pipeline and will soon go on floors. Some are all set for launches in the coming days. The rest are already on air and entertaining the viewers.
Submitted by Mitul Kansara on Fri, 02/03/2023 - 13:03
Exclusive! Shalini Kapoor roped in for Full Focus Entertainment’s next on Dangal TV

MUMBAI : TellyChakkar is back with an exciting update from the world of entertainment.

We have constantly been at the forefront to keep you updated about all the latest happening in the telly world.

Also read -  Sonu Chandrapal explains how playing a comic character is challenging

Many new shows are in the pipeline and will soon go on floors. Some are all set for launches in the coming days. The rest are already on air and entertaining the viewers.

While every day, our diligent scribes are fishing for the latest updates and on-going events in the industry to bring to our readers, today, we bring to you yet another piece of exclusive news from the entertainment industry.

Dangal TV has given some amazing shows and is also coming up with many new and promising shows.

As per sources, Shalini Kapoor is roped in for an upcoming Dangal TV show. The title of the show is yet to be revealed. However, according to our sources, it’s going to be produced by Full Focus Entertainment.

Shalini Kapoor is known for her performance in shows like Qubool Hai season 1 and 2, Hari Mirch laal Mirch, and Swaragini to name a few. She also appeared in movies like Dhadak, Maa Kasam and many more.

She will also be seen in the upcoming movie Shehzada, starring Kartik Aryan.

Also read - Exclusive! Kaamna fame actor Ashish Singh roped in for Dangal’s Mast Mauli!

It’ll be surely interesting to see what Dangal TV comes up with next.

Are you excited to see Shalini Kapoor on screen once again?

Stay tuned to tellychakkar.com for more updates and gossip.

Dangal TV Akshit Sukhija Full Focus Production new show serial TellyChakkar Qubool Hai Hari Mirch laal Mirch Swaragini Tejasswi Prakash Dhadak Kartik Aryan Shehzada
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Mitul Kansara's picture

About Author

Submitted by Mitul Kansara on Fri, 02/03/2023 - 13:03

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Spoiler Alert! Rabb Se Hai Dua: Raahat in a major dilemma
MUMBAI :Rab Se Hai Dua by Zee Tv, produced by Prateek Sharma is about a Haider and Dua, who play husband and wife. But...
Exclusive! Utpal Dashora roped in for SAB TV’s Pushpa Impossible!
MUMBAI : Sony SAB's new show, Pushpa Impossible, created by Ace TV producer and actor JD Majethia, is already a hit....
Shubman Gill, Ishan Kishan, and Yuzvendra Chahal recreate Nikhil Chinapa’s Roadies scene
MUMBAI : One of the most well-known cricketers in the Indian cricket team is Shubman Gill. He has frequently been...
Spoiler Alert! Rajjo: Rajjo is being dragged to a hospital, Arjun to save her?
MUMBAI  :  Star Plus' Rajjo is doing quite well and winning the hearts of viewers. Rajjo, an aspiring athlete from...
Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 actor Disha Parmar pens an emotional note to her character ‘Priya’, deets inside
MUMBAI  :Sony TV’s Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 has proved to be an instant hit among the audiences.The show stars Disha...
Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani wedding: Did you know Karan Johar, Gauri Khan and other celebs have already been to Suryagarh for a lavish party?
MUMBAI  :From the past few years, many Bollywood celebs are getting married secretly and not making an announcement...
Recent Stories
Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani wedding: Did you know Karan Johar, Gauri Khan and other celebs have already been to Suryagarh for
Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani wedding: Did you know Karan Johar, Gauri Khan and other celebs have already been to Suryagarh for a lavish party?

Latest Video

Related Stories
Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 actor Disha Parmar pens an emotional note to her character ‘Priya’, deets inside
Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 actor Disha Parmar pens an emotional note to her character ‘Priya’, deets inside
Karanveer Mehra or Woh Toh Hai Albelaa’s Vikrant has an INTERESTING Way of Killing Time on sets, check out
Karanveer Mehra or Woh Toh Hai Albelaa’s Vikrant has an INTERESTING Way of Killing Time on sets, check out
Kundali Bhagya’s Shraddha Arya shares her 12 years of strong friendship with this actress, shares delightful pictures, take a lo
Kundali Bhagya’s Shraddha Arya shares her 12 years of strong friendship with this actress, shares delightful pictures, take a look
This Cast Member from Bade Acche Lagte Hai 2 broke down after Nakuul and Disha left the show? Find out who
This Cast Member from Bade Acche Lagte Hai 2 broke down after Nakuul and Disha left the show? Find out who
Twinkle Arora aka Nehmat gets brutally injured on the sets of Udaariyaan? Details inside
Twinkle Arora aka Nehmat gets brutally injured on the sets of Udaariyaan? Details inside
BARC Ratings : Bigg Boss 16 sustains the same ratings; Indian Idol sees a huge jump in TRPs; Pandya Store enters the top five sh
BARC Ratings: Bigg Boss 16 sustains the same ratings; Indian Idol sees a huge jump in TRPs; Pandya Store enters the top five shows; Kumkum Bhagya enters the top ten shows; Anupamaa tops the list followed by GHKPM, YRKKH, Imlie, and Pandya Store