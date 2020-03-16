EXCLUSIVE! Shantanu Monga shares a FUN similarity between him and his character Varun from Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2, shares how subtle acting is far more challenging than dramatic one

MUMBAI: Actor Shantanu Monga made an entry in Sony TV's popular drama series Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 a few weeks ago.

He is seen playing Varun's role who is Sara's husband.

Shantanu's entry was quite surprising for the viewers as it will now unfold the past story of Varun and Sara's personal life.

Well, Shantanu's entry will see a lot of twists and turns in the story in the upcoming episodes.

TellyChakkar got in touch with Shantanu and spoke about his entry into the show and much more.

Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 is a show which focuses on a subtle concept unlike the regular saas-bahu dramas. In this case, the viewers get to a very subtle drama and acting of the actors. Do you find it challenging?

I think there is less of satisfaction in doing subtle acting. Because it feels that you haven't done much and the scene is done. The viewers don't come to know that you acted. But when it comes to doing dramatic scenes, you feel you have done something. A lot of energy is invested.

How much are you able to relate to your character in real life?

I don't think this character is at all relatable to me in real life. I never thought of it. The only common thing between me and Varun's character is that both of us wear specs.

How challenging do you find to play a character which is not at all relatable to you?

Yes, of course it is challenging for me. I have to be someone who I am not. This is fun to portray as I have to convince the viewers that I am not the same in real life but I am trying to be someone else on-screen.

Shantanu has previously worked in shows like Sankatmochan Mahabali Hanuman, Chakradhari Ajay Krishna, Shrimad Bhagwat, Jag Janani Maa Vaishno Devi, Humkadam, and Aapke Aa Jane Se among others.

