Exclusive! Shantanu’s character has many layers and the character will slowly transition to a stronger one soon: Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin actor Indraneel Bhattacharya

In an exclusive conversation with TellyChakkar, Indraneel Bhattacharya shared his thoughts on shooting for the show and the audience’s piqued interest in the tracks.
Indraneel Bhattacharya

MUMBAI : Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin on Star Plus is one of the most loved shows on television.

The show stars Shakti Arora and Bhavika Sharma in the leading roles as Ishaan and Savi. The drama has got all the more interesting and the daily soap has managed to rule the roost on the BARC charts as well.

Indraneel said, “My experience shooting for the show has been fantastic. It is a great unit and the cast is also excellent. We bond so well that very often we are just pulling each other’s leg, sharing lunches and sometimes even planning what will each member get for lunch the next day.

My bond with Shakti Arora has been extremely good and it is a co-incidence as we both are neighbours. There are also instances where we know what the other person likes and we get it for the opposite person. There are times we tease each other that they might have a star vibe since the show is doing well on the rating charts. But all of that is in fun spirit! The good part is that this exchange of energy and equation reflects well in the show too. I was aware that usually fans ship the lead names together but I was surprised when I heard that there is a fan page in the name of Ishaan and Shantanu too.”

Speaking about the X factor about his character, Indraneel shared, “Every actor is designed differently and has a good component to add to the show. Every character stands out and that is the beauty of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin. Here, I play a positive character but in Imlie, I played a character where I had done something wrong. I have played negative characters in the past. In the future, the audience will get to see more drama, emotions and fun elements too! Shantanu’s character has many layers and the character will slowly transition to a stronger one soon.”

Way to go Indraneel!

