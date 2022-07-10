EXCLUSIVE! Sharad Malhotra on Naagin 5 co-star Surbhi Chandna's new show Sherdil Shergill: She is a great performer, the concept looks interesting and I would definitely watch whenever I get a chance

MUMBAI: Sharad Malhotra was last seen in Star Plus' show Vidrohi where he was paired opposite actress Sulagna Panigrahi.

The actor was well-appreciated for his character Bakshi Jagabandhu in the series.

Well, ever since the show went off-air, the ardent fans of Sharad are now eagerly waiting for him to make a comeback soon.

In an exclusive interaction with TellyChakkar, Sharad had a lot of interesting things to share.

Three fragrances that you swear by...

One of my favourites is King by D&G. I don't experiment much with my fragrances. I usually stick to one and like to continue for a while. So, D&G King is my current favourite.

If you could steal something from a Bollywood celebrity's wardrobe, what would that be and who would that be?

I think it would be Shah Rukh sir. I have seen him wearing black outfits a lot. I have seen his pair of shoes, jeans, hoodies, and jackets. They are all to die for.

A perfect red carpet look is incomplete without...

I think it would be a good pair of shoes. I have a fetish for shoes. The fragrance is also very important but I think shoes are something I have spent a fortune on. Everything I earn goes into buying shoes.

Lastly, Sharad was asked about his co-star Surbhi Chandna's show Sherdil Shergill and his thoughts on the same.

The actor said, "Honestly, I have seen a promo. It was quite an interesting promo because Dheeraj and Surbhi were having a tashan. Both of them are great performers and they will do well. I think the concept looks interesting. I haven't seen the show yet but if I get a chance, I would definitely watch one of the episodes."

