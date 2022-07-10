EXCLUSIVE! Sharad Malhotra on Naagin 5 co-star Surbhi Chandna's new show Sherdil Shergill: She is a great performer, the concept looks interesting and I would definitely watch whenever I get a chance

Sharad Mahotra and Surbhi Chandna were paired opposite each other in Colors' popular fantasy fiction drama series Naagin 5.

Submitted by Harmisha Chauha... on Fri, 10/07/2022 - 14:30
EXCLUSIVE! Sharad Malhotra on Naagin 5 co-star Surbhi Chandna's new show Sherdil Shergill: She is a great performer, the concept

MUMBAI: Sharad Malhotra was last seen in Star Plus' show Vidrohi where he was paired opposite actress Sulagna Panigrahi. 

The actor was well-appreciated for his character Bakshi Jagabandhu in the series. 

Well, ever since the show went off-air, the ardent fans of Sharad are now eagerly waiting for him to make a comeback soon. 

In an exclusive interaction with TellyChakkar, Sharad had a lot of interesting things to share. 

ALSO READ: Shocking! This is how dedicated Surbhi Chandna is towards her workout routine; gets an early start in the car itself

Three fragrances that you swear by...

One of my favourites is King by D&G. I don't experiment much with my fragrances. I usually stick to one and like to continue for a while. So, D&G King is my current favourite. 

If you could steal something from a Bollywood celebrity's wardrobe, what would that be and who would that be?

I think it would be Shah Rukh sir. I have seen him wearing black outfits a lot. I have seen his pair of shoes, jeans, hoodies, and jackets. They are all to die for. 

A perfect red carpet look is incomplete without...

I think it would be a good pair of shoes. I have a fetish for shoes. The fragrance is also very important but I think shoes are something I have spent a fortune on. Everything I earn goes into buying shoes. 

Lastly, Sharad was asked about his co-star Surbhi Chandna's show Sherdil Shergill and his thoughts on the same. 

The actor said, "Honestly, I have seen a promo. It was quite an interesting promo because Dheeraj and Surbhi were having a tashan. Both of them are great performers and they will do well. I think the concept looks interesting. I haven't seen the show yet but if I get a chance, I would definitely watch one of the episodes."

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates. 

ALSO READ: SHOCKING! Before Surbhi Chandna, 5 top television actresses were offered the lead role in Sherdil Shergill

Sharad Malhotra Yesha Rughani Muskaan Star Bharat Star Plus Vidrohi Bakshi Jagabandhu Surbhi Chandna sherdil shergill Dheeraj Dhoopar TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Harmisha Chauhan Parikh's picture

About Author

Submitted by Harmisha Chauha... on Fri, 10/07/2022 - 14:30

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Whoa! Aarohi wants to announce her relationship, Neil seems reluctant
MUMBAI : Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has become the longest-running TV show. Abhimanyu and Akshara are winning hearts...
Na Umra Ki Seema Ho: Oh No! Dev brings back Vidhi, Hariprasad grows concerned over Vidhi
MUMBAI: Tellychakkar is back with another exclusive and exciting update for its viewers. We at Tellychakkar have always...
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Oh No! Virat gives a straight warning to Sai
MUMBAI :Star Plus's Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is doing great on the rating charts every week, keeping the audience...
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Lost memories! Sai feels nostalgic, distances herself from Harini
MUMBAI : Star Plus's Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is doing great on the rating charts every week, keeping the audience...
Exclusive! “There are many layers to my character but the fans will explore it through the story,” says Ritwik Bhowmik
MUMBAI: Ritwik Bhowmik is one of the most loved actors we have on OTT platform. We have seen and loved the actor in the...
WHOA! What's cooking between the gang of boys in Anupamaa?
MUMBAI :Anupamaa is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing extremely well and is topping the BARC...
RECENT STORIES
Oh No! Prabhas starrer ‘Adipurush’ lands in a controversy over a poster; an animation studio claims the design to be a duplicati
Oh No! Prabhas starrer ‘Adipurush’ lands in a controversy over a poster; an animation studio claims the design to be a duplication