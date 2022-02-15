EXCLUSIVE! Sharad Malhotra's Vidrohi to go OFF-AIR on this date?

MUMBAI: Vidrohi is a story aged back from the 18th century, the story of war cry, rebellion, rights to the motherland is sure to bring a new essence of Patriotism dipped in Mythology. Apart from Sharad, the show also stars Sulagna Panigrahi, Hemal Dev as leads, and Saurabh Gokhle, Zayn Ibad Khan, Nikhil Damle, Priya Tandon, Danny Sura in pivotal roles.

Now the exclusive news is that Vidrohi is all set to go off-air on 5th March, the show will wrap its shoot by 23rd of February. The show lasted for barely 4 months, began on 11th October'21. Will get replaced by Ankit Siwach's Yeh Jhuki Jhuki Nazar, the show is all set to go on air from 7th March, 6:30 pm.

In a conversation with Sharad Malhotra and Sulagna Panigrahi, they revealed this about their show:

Sharad: The challenges like I said getting into the skin of the characters. When you're doing a historical character, your entire language changes, you can't walk normally. I have also changed my voice for it also. With the voice modulation, body language, I had to lose weight, to put on some muscles. I had to go through some kind of transformation. Because my previous show was very different. And obviously, the language is not easy, that is something which I had to do. It's physically very exhausting. There are times when I have hurt myself on the set, I have cut myself, I got bruises, injuries but then like they say, the show must go on. So we have to keep shooting. It's challenging and satisfying as an actor. At the end of the day, you feel very content with what you've done all day.

Sulagna: The major reason I agree to be a part of Vidrohi, is it's a show based in Orissa. That was the first thing that attracted me to it. It's the first time that I have been offered a show based in Orissa. I am from the state but I haven't lived there as my father was in Army and I lived all over the country. I used to find it soo weird that people whom I met from different cultures and cities knew barely anything about Orissa. I was very excited that at a national level we were finally getting some representation. We hardly get recognition through the tv or OTT medium. I am very happy that through the show people will come to know about the unique culture and tradition the state has. Orissa is the best-kept secret of India and I am glad through the show the secret shall be revealed.

