Exclusive! Sheezan Khan talks about the fight between Shiv Thakare and Archana Gautam and reveals if he thinks the show was biased to some contestants

MUMBAI : Sheezan Khan is one of the known actors on television and he rose to fame with his stint in Ali Baba as he was the main lead of the serial and his character was loved by the audience.

He couldn’t continue with the show as the biggest controversy of his life happened when he was arrested and put behind bars as his co–star and alleged ex-girlfriend Tunisha Sharma had committed suicide on the sets of the show and owing to this case he spent almost two months in the jail.

The moment he was out on bail he was offered the show Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 13 and the actor became a part of the show.

Sheezan has been performing all the stunts so well and he is overcoming his fears and is often being praised by Rohit Shetty.

But unfornately, he has been eliminated from the show due to health reasons and not because he didn't perform the stunts.

TellyChakkar got in touch with Sheezan Khan and asked him about the fight between Shiv and Archana and also does he think that the show was partial to a few contestants.

What was your intention in doing Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 13?

My intention was to see as a personal growth. It was not for my professional growth it was a much needed personal growth. I had seen the previous seasons where there were stunts and all done but this time things were different, where Core red thing wasn't there. This was a testing period and it was a part of the game, but from the audience point of view. But there is huge growth in my personal life as I have become more confident than I was before leaving for the show and am back as a different person.

Do you think many of the contestants got a second chance and there was partiality done on the show ?

There is no doubt that many contestants got a second chance and were given the opportunity. to perform and I feel I should have got a second chance too since I didn't get eliminated because I couldn't perform the stunt or complete it purely because of medical reasons. I had to leave the show.

What was the whole fight about between Shiv Thakare and Archana Gautam as not much was shown on the show?

It was a normal fight to be honest, like always they fight nothing new. The show is such that even if you speak loud the camera will capture you. They have a history, they respect each other and they have done stunts together. Shiv has always shared that he wanted to become friends with Archana. But when we reached South Africa many contestants didn't have much things and Archana was going to the mall to purchase something and Shiv had given her a list and she went to get some stuff for him also and this good thing wasn't covered.

Well, there is no doubt that Sheezan was a strong contestant of the show but unfortunately his journey came to an end.

