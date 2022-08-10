Exclusive! Shiv Thakare opens up about his bond with These two contestants from Bigg Boss 16 and has a special message for fans, check out

MUMBAI: Tellychakkar is back with yet another story from the Telly world. We got in touch with Shiv Thakare recently and he opened up on his friendship with Archana and Priyanka and people who were not part of the Mandali in Bigg Boss 16.

Shiv Thakare has been part of headlines ever since his stint in the recent Bigg Boss season that was one of the most successful seasons. He came up as the first runner up and MC Stan became the winner.

Shiv has also been part of Bigg Boss Marathi which he won and this time too, his fans were very happy to witness his game. He was part of the Mandali group in the house and has won many hearts.

His game has been liked by the audience and he was considered one of the best players of the show. His fight with Archana and Priyanka has been a hot topic inside and outside the house.

His bond with Abdu was loved by the audience.

Now, post the show, his fans want to see him in many projects and are awaiting his presence on screen again.

We recently got in touch with him and he opened up about his friendship.

1. Apart from Mandali, now you are being spotted more with Archana and Priyanka, what do you have to say about this?

Even I can’t understand this. Even I am shocked and was a big surprise. When Priyanka and we all are meeting in parties, we see the videos and laugh a lot. Even with Archana, she came and met and talked normally. And I have this, that if someone is being good with me, I do return twice of that. Be it friendship, love or anything per se.

So now, it was like the enmity has ended and we had fun.

2. What would you like to tell your fans who have given so much love to you?

Whatever love I have witnessed outside, it is not less than a dream, the audience stood by me to fulfil this dream, supported me, voted for me, I have seen everything. I will try to thank all of those efforts.

Whenever you’ll meet, I will try to give you time. It is your ‘Aapla Maanus’s’ promise, the common man’s promise. I will pray to Ganpati Bappa that everyone’s dreams come true.

That was Shiv Thakare getting candid with Tellychakkar.

