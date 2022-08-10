Exclusive! Shiv Thakare opens up about his bond with These two contestants from Bigg Boss 16 and has a special message for fans, check out

Shiv has also been part of Bigg Boss Marathi which he won and this time too, his fans were very happy to witness his game. He was part of the Mandali group in the house and has won many hearts.
Submitted by Sanjana Parekh on Mon, 02/27/2023 - 15:16
Exclusive! Shiv Thakare opens up about his bond with These two contestants from Bigg Boss 16 and has a special message for fans,

MUMBAI: Tellychakkar is back with yet another story from the Telly world. We got in touch with Shiv Thakare recently and he opened up on his friendship with Archana and Priyanka and people who were not part of the Mandali in Bigg Boss 16.

Also read: Exclusive! Bigg Boss 16 fame Shiv Thakare confirms being offered Khatron Ke Khiladi and a movie with Salman Khan

Shiv Thakare has been part of headlines ever since his stint in the recent Bigg Boss season that was one of the most successful seasons. He came up as the first runner up and MC Stan became the winner.

Shiv has also been part of Bigg Boss Marathi which he won and this time too, his fans were very happy to witness his game. He was part of the Mandali group in the house and has won many hearts.

His game has been liked by the audience and he was considered one of the best players of the show. His fight with Archana and Priyanka has been a hot topic inside and outside the house.

His bond with Abdu was loved by the audience.

Now, post the show, his fans want to see him in many projects and are awaiting his presence on screen again.

We recently got in touch with him and he opened up about his friendship.

1. Apart from Mandali, now you are being spotted more with Archana and Priyanka, what do you have to say about this?

Even I can’t understand this. Even I am shocked and was a big surprise. When Priyanka and we all are meeting in parties, we see the videos and laugh a lot. Even with Archana, she came and met and talked normally. And I have this, that if someone is being good with me, I do return twice of that. Be it friendship, love or anything per se.

So now, it was like the enmity has ended and we had fun.

2. What would you like to tell your fans who have given so much love to you?

Whatever love I have witnessed outside, it is not less than a dream, the audience stood by me to fulfil this dream, supported me, voted for me, I have seen everything. I will try to thank all of those efforts.

Whenever you’ll meet, I will try to give you time. It is your ‘Aapla Maanus’s’ promise, the common man’s promise. I will pray to Ganpati Bappa that everyone’s dreams come true.

That was Shiv Thakare getting candid with Tellychakkar.

Also read: Exclusive! Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia and Shiv Thakare to collaborate for a project

For more such updates, keep checking Tellychakkar

Bigg Boss Bigg Boss 16 Shiv Thakare Colors tv Mandali Sajid Khan Sumbul Touqeer Khan MC Stan Shalin Bhanot Priyanka Chahar Choudhary Archana Gautam Tina Datta TV news TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Sanjana Parekh's picture

About Author

Submitted by Sanjana Parekh on Mon, 02/27/2023 - 15:16

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Spoiler Alert! Rabb Se Hai Dua: Raahat in a major dilemma
MUMBAI :Rab Se Hai Dua by Zee Tv, produced by Prateek Sharma is about a Haider and Dua, who play husband and wife. But...
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai director Rishi Mandial celebrated his birthday; These cast members joined the Bash, check out
MUMBAI :Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has become the longest-running TV show. Abhimanyu and Akshara are winning hearts...
Kareena's look test for '3 Idiots' revealed after a decade
MUMBAI: Actress Kareena Kapoor Khan's look test pictures from the film '3 Idiots', which was released in 2009, has been...
Akshay Kumar remembers his late mother on 'The Kapil Sharma Show'
MUMBAI: Bollywood star Akshay Kumar reminisced about his mother, Aruna Bhatia, who passed away a year and a half ago...
Subhash Ghai ventures into television with daily soap 'Jaanaki'
MUMBAI: Director Subhash Ghai, who is known for films such as 'Karz', 'Hero', 'Taal', 'Ram Lakhan' and others, is...
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Akshara accepts the relationship between Aarohi and Abhimanyu?
MUMBAI :Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has become the longest-running TV show. Abhimanyu and Akshara are winning hearts...
Recent Stories
Kareena's look test for '3 Idiots' revealed after a decade
Kareena's look test for '3 Idiots' revealed after a decade

Latest Video

Related Stories
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai director Rishi Mandial celebrated his birthday; These cast members joined the Bash, check out
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai director Rishi Mandial celebrated his birthday; These cast members joined the Bash, check out
Akshay Kumar remembers his late mother on 'The Kapil Sharma Show'
Akshay Kumar remembers his late mother on 'The Kapil Sharma Show'
Subhash Ghai ventures into television with daily soap 'Jaanaki'
Subhash Ghai ventures into television with daily soap 'Jaanaki'
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Akshara accepts the relationship between Aarohi and Abhimanyu?
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Akshara accepts the relationship between Aarohi and Abhimanyu?
Shehnaaz Gill’s brother Shehbaz reacts to Asim Riaz’s accusation of Sidharth Shukla winning Bigg Boss 13 unfairly
Shehnaaz Gill’s brother Shehbaz reacts to Asim Riaz’s accusation of Sidharth Shukla winning Bigg Boss 13 unfairly
Lock Upp’s Munawar Faruqui jets off to Goa
Lock Upp’s Munawar Faruqui jets off to Goa