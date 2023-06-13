EXCLUSIVE Siddharth Kumar Tewary opens up on his vision behind producing mythological shows for today's generation: The stories about our culture and roots need to be told in today's times in a way that they are relevant to the audiences

Siddharth is known for producing shows like Radha Krishn, Porus, Mahabharat, Raziya Sultan, Karmaphal Daata Shani, Mahakali Anth Hi Aarambh, and Suryaputra Karn among others.
Siddharth Kumar Tewary

MUMBAI: Ace TV producer Siddharth Kumar Tewary who is known for producing some of the greatest mythological shows is once again back.

Siddharth is gearing up for his upcoming show Pyaar Ka Pehla Adhyaay: Shiv Shakti which stars Arjun Bijlani and Nikki Sharma in the lead roles. 

The promo of the show is quite interesting and Arjun's comeback on small screens is already making his fans super excited. 

Well, as the show gears up for the release in a few days' time, TellyChakkar got an exclusive chance to get in touch with Siddharth who spoke about his vision and much more. 

When asked about his simple and subtle lifestyle, he said, "For me, the most important thing in life is to be who you are. This is me. I feel even someone else might be just like me when they reach the same level as me. I have always been like this. I am so lucky that I am a producer and open to producing what I believe in."

Talking about how he became a producer, Siddharth said, "I never wanted to be a producer. It happened by accident. I wanted to tell stories and make shows. I was working with Sony Entertainment Television and advertising. I had no such dreams of opening a production house but I had dreams of directing shows. Somehow all of it has fallen very well together."

Siddharth has produced some of the great mythological shows so far. When asked if he fears if today's generation will like this show or not, he said, "When I think about Mahabharat, I feel our generation is progressing. They have so many options for their visual experiences. So, who is telling them stories about our cultures and roots? The way of life is changing. These stories need to be told in today's times in a way that they are relevant to the audiences today. And that's why they work. I always think about how to adapt those stories in today's times."

Well said, Siddharth!

