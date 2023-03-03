Exclusive! Simran, Suraj Sharma and Rahul Chittella to grace The Kapil Sharma Show

MUMBAI:TellyChakkar has always been at the forefront of bringing you exclusive news from the world of entertainment.

The Kapil Sharma Show is one of the most loved comedy chat shows on television.

The trio of Krushna Abhishek, Bharti Singh and Kapil is loved by the masses, and the biggest USP of the show is the comic timing of the experienced comedians.

This season, Krushna Abhishek is not a part of the show and fans are missing him, and also their favourite - Bharti Singh.

The new season has received positive feedback from the audience and is doing well on the TRP ratings. It is a great comic relief after all the intense and drama-based TV shows currently airing.

Previously, we exclusively reported about Sharmila Tagore and Manoj Bajpayee promoting their movie 'Gulmohar' on The Kapil Sharma Show.

As per sources, Simran, Suraj Sharma and Rahul Chittella too, are going to grace the show to promote the movie, which has been released on Disney Plus Hotstar.

The episode is surely going to be filled with fun and laughter.

