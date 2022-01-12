EXCLUSIVE! Simran Upadhyay and Radhika Harshe Roped in Sony TV’s show Moh Se Chhal Kiye Jaye

MUMBAI: While every day, our diligent scribes are fishing for the latest updates and ongoing events in the digital industry to bring to our readers, today, we bring to you yet another piece of exclusive news from the world of entertainment.

We tried to dig in more information about Sony Tv’s new show Moh Se Chhal Kiye Jaye and we’ve exclusively learned that Simran Upadhyay and Radhika Harshe have been roped in for the show. The details about their characters are yet to be disclosed.

Shashi Sumeet Productions is known for bringing shows which are path-breaking. The most successful offerings of the production house are Punar Vivah, Diya Aur Baati Hum, Ye Dinon Ki Baat Hai and the list goes on. They currently bankroll Tera Yaar Hoon Main on Sony SAB and Meet on Zee TV.

Earlier we have revealed that actors Manosi Sengupta, Ritu Chauhan and Mausam Dubey were also the part of the show and will be seen playing pivotal roles. The show will feature a unique love story between Chhavi and Abhinav.

