Exclusive! “So she knows that whatever she's feeling is normal because I've gone, through a couple of symptoms that she's gone through” Tanvi Thakkar opens up about sharing pregnancy tips with Ishita Dutta, busting myths, and more

MUMBAI : Actress Tanvi Thakkar is a well-known personality in the Television world, till recently the actress was seen portraying the role of Shivani Chavan on the Star Plus show Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin.

Thakkar is currently in the best phase of her life where she is expecting her first child along with her husband Aditya Kapadia.

Her fans and followers have been curious to keep up with the actress and eager to know more about her life and updates.

TellyChakkar got in touch with the actress to talk to her about her friendship with Ishita Dutta, Myths about pregnancy, and more.

How are you feeling, what has changed since the last time we spoke to you?

I'm feeling good. I'm tired, to be very honest. But it's all about keeping your mind positive. The last time we spoke, I don't remember how many months I was pregnant. But right now, obviously, with every month, everything changes. Your body changes so much. Like, mentally and physically, you're completely changing all the time. So a lot has changed since we last spoke.

It is a blessing when you and a friend find out that you will be having babies around the same time, a similar thing has happened with you and Ishita Dutta, do you swap tips, and have you made play date plans?

Of course, it is a blessing. We are always exchanging details about what happened today and what happened to you and it’s like aage peeche. So what happens is Ishita is six months behind so I feel like a senior in this category to be very honest. I keep telling her, ‘This is what you will feel. This is what I went through in the 7th month. This is what I went through in the 8th month’, etc. So she knows that whatever she's feeling is normal because I've gone through a couple of symptoms that she's gone through. So whenever she's scared or doubtful, she asks me, and I'm like, it's okay. It's normal. And I'm really glad that even after delivery, if she has any questions, then I will always be a friend to her and answer them. She has adoctor that she can consult, but it's nice to also talk to a friend sometimes. Yari, Dosti wali tips mil jati hai, and I will always be there to give her all kinds of advice that I can. Also, when it comes to buying things, we're always on the phone together. Should we buy this together or should we buy that? It's really nice when we are pregnant together it's a beautiful feeling.

What are the kind of myths you have debunked or people have told you about that do this and don’t do that?

Ah see, family is always concerned when you're expecting, so they always say don't exercise so much, and take some rest, type of a thing. But now things have changed, you know that you need to strengthen your muscles. Your pelvic muscles have to be strong, so you have to exercise. In fact, during the last months you have to walk a lot more, exercise a lot more, do a lot of more difficult exercises like duckwalking and all of those things which are very tough, like in the 9th month when if I had seen a pregnant woman do duckwalking, I'd be like what the hell are you doing? Your baby will come out right now. But these are very important exercises, so people say, and I think people are only saying out of care and stuff like that. But you know what the doctor is telling you is the best for you. So these are a couple of myths, but at the end of the day, everyone says it with love, so you should not take it negatively.

Fans of Tanvi have been excited about her new journey since the day she and her husband Aditya Kapadia, announced that they are expecting.

We are sure that people are appreciating the amazing journey that Tanvi is sharing with the fans!

