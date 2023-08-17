Exclusive! “Some things have to end for new beginnings. So maybe, it was high time for me to say goodbye to Anupamaa”, Ekta Saraiya on exiting Anupama, her new show and more

Ekta started her career with the television show Kahiin to Hoga. She played the role of Mauli Sinha in the show. After this, she played an important role in several television shows such as Kya Huaa Tera Vaada, Daayan and more.
Ekta Saraiya

MUMBAI: Ekta Saraiya is a well-known personality in the world of entertainment.

Ekta started her career with the television show Kahiin to Hoga. She played the role of Mauli Sinha in the show. After that, she played an important role in several television shows such as Kya Huaa Tera Vaada, Daayan, Kalpana, Simply Sapney, Hamari Devrani and Mukti Bandhan. 

Ekta recently said goodbye to her character in Anupamaa, to star in another new and upcoming show, “Kyunki Saas Maa Bahu Beti Hoti Hai” on Zee TV.

TellyChakkar recently caught up with the actress to talk about her new show, her exit from Anupama, her character and more 

What can you tell us about your new show on Zee, Kyunki Saas Maa Bahu Beti Hoti Hai?

So basically, it's a very different show, a concept that has not been seen on television yet. It's about this whole myth in our Indian society that a Saas can never be a mother and a bahu can never be a daughter. It is a take on that and how this character, Ambika, who is played by Mansi Joshi Roy, adopts a 2 month old girl and decides to raise her as a daughter. She then gets her married in her house and accepts her as a Bahu. The interpersonal relations and changes that she has faced, the hurdles they will have to cross, all will be depicted in a decent way. The show talks about the present norms of the society. So, it's a very different show, not seen on television before. 

What was it about the show that made you say yes, was it the storyline and having been a part of a show that was already speaking about the streotypes? 

Absolutely. Honestly, the whole concept of the show attracted me to do this and that's why I agreed on. I was okay with leaving Anupamaa and taking up a new show. So yeah, some things have to end for new beginnings. Maybe, it was high time for me to say goodbye to Anupamaa. I had lovely memories there. A great show and a great team to work with. And yeah, from now on, I'll be making good memories again with a new production house I've never worked with. So yeah, it's gonna be something that I'm looking for. 

For you as an actor, is it important to, you know, kind of be part of stories that align with more of your moral compass? 

Definitely, definitely. To play a part in a particular show, I need to be able to relate to it, maybe the character that I play as an actor. I am open to being versatile, doing a negative role or positive one. But yeah, the story really matters. I feel that passes a message across the society. Definitely, it has a stronger impact on the audience. 

Well, while we are sad that we won’t get to see Dolly on the show anytime soon, it will exciting to watch Ekta in the new show, ‘Kyunki Saas Maa Bahu Beti Hoti Hai’ on Zee TV.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for more updates!

