Exclusive! “Sometimes it used to happen that I'd be angry in a scene and then that anger would blow up unintentionally”, Namik Paul aka Shiv Dhoopar of Lag Ja Gale talks about doing a double role, shifting between characters and more!

Namik Paul is a name known to people for playing powerful roles that have much swag. Almost all of his roles have become incredibly popular.
MUMBAI :Zee TV has recently launched a new show titled Lag Ja Gale which marked the comeback of television's heartthrob Namik Paul after a 2-year hiatus.

Namik Paul is a name known to people for playing powerful roles that have such swag.

Almost all of his roles have become incredibly popular. From playing supportive roles to becoming one of the leading men of TV, Namik has had quite the journey.

He is currently seen as Shiv Dhoopar opposite Tanisha Mehta in this one-of-a-kind story produced by Sandiip Sikcand.

And his return has made the fans ecstatic and they are already loving Namik’s chemistry with Tanisha.

TellyChakkar got in touch with the actor to talk about his return to TV post a hiatus, his new show, and playing a double role.

This is a new show and from the get go, you have taken up the challenge of playing a double role, how has that been?

It has been so much fun, like, so much fun to do this kind of change over. And we decided at the start that we won't have too many changes between the characters, so that, shooting wise, it's not a big transition.

Like, we were thinking about wigs or prosthetics or something, but then it was one that wins, so they kind of have to look the same, and then no big changes were added, so the change over time is not big.

So that has been quite helpful, shooting wise and otherwise. I'm having a blast, because like you said, one guy is positive, he's falling in love, and he's in the process of falling in love. He hasn't fallen in love yet. And the other guy is this obsessed lover, so you get to play. Two different shades of people and lovers. And I mean, obviously Anikate has brought this, like new that's twin, he's brought this new flavor of intrigue and drama and at the same time, they've kind of taken a shift towards more of a friendship zone as opposed to where in the start they were constantly at loggerheads. So in that way, it's been so much fun. Even Shiv is changing and he's going from this like, super angry and arrogant person to kind of be more friendly with Ashani. And then you have Aniki, who's very intense and obsessed and he's kind of different.

Since you play two characters, who are very different from each other and you spend long hours on set, does it make it difficult to switch between the characters  or can you easily get in and out of the characters?

Yeah, that happens. That has happened many times. But it's been easy to shift out of the character . It's been a lot easier since I took a break and then I've come back. So it's become quite easy now. I don't really take it home, I don't wallow in it. Sometimes it used to happen that I'd be angry in a scene and then that anger might blow up unintentionally. It was not like I was so involved that it might kind of still be slightly over that touch that doesn't happen anymore. So I do think I have more control over whatever I'm doing. And that is like the result of the work I've put in over the past couple of years. So in that way, it's not very hard.

What are the kinds of challenges that you face while doing a double role? Do you have to work extra hours?

It does get a bit tricky when Anika and Shiv have to be in the same scene because that's very technical also, and that is dependent on the camera and how the directors planned it. So those scenes are a bit hectic, but not because I have to shift between characters, but more because we have to make sure it looks real and there are lines that are drawn and you can't cross that line because then you might spill on to the other character. It's a very technical aspect of shooting that has been interesting to learn. And the challenge is more that right now we are shooting, we are shooting and then the episode is coming in a couple of days, so that has been more of a challenge than managing anything else.

Namik currently stars as Shiv Dhoopar in the Zee TV show Lag Jaa Gale!

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for more updates!

