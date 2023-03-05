EXCLUSIVE! Sony SAB's upcoming show Vanshaj by Swastik Productions to hit the small screens by June?

Vanshaj is bankrolled by Swastik Productions. The show is all set to take its viewers on an enthralling journey into the world of a legacy business conglomerate.
Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Wed, 05/03/2023 - 15:01
Sony SAB's upcoming show Vanshaj

MUMBAI : TellyChakkar is once again back with yet another interesting update from the world of television.

A lot of new TV shows are rolling out on various channels.

Sony Sab which has been entertaining the viewers with some great content for so many years is still continuing to do so.

The channel is now gearing up for a new show soon.

TellyChakkar had previously reported that Sony SAB will soon roll out a brand new show titled Vanshaj.

ALSO READ: Puneet Issar to essay the role of the patriarch Bhanupratap in Sony SAB's upcoming family drama Vanshaj

A lot of known names are all set to be a part of this show.

The show will star Mahir Pandhi and Anjali Tatrari in the lead roles.

Puneet Issar is also portraying an important character in the show.  

Vanshaj is bankrolled by Swastik Productions.

The show is all set to take its viewers on an enthralling journey into the world of a legacy business conglomerate.

Well, the promo is out and the star cast has also kickstarted the shoot in Rishikesh.

And now, we have an exclusive update about the show's launch.

As per our reliable sources, the show will most probably be launched in June.

The time slot and the exact date is yet to be known.

How excited are you about this drama series? Tell us in the comments.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates.

ALSO READ:  Sony SAB ropes in Sukanya Surve as Manoj Wagle’s separated companion in Wagle Ki Duniya

Vanshaj Parinitaa Seth Swastik Productions Mahir Pandhi Anjali Tatrari Puneet Issar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Wed, 05/03/2023 - 15:01

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Exclusive! Ayesha Singh reveals her parents were worried about her joining the industry, and THIS is how she dealt with it! Read for more!
MUMBAI :Ayesha Singh is a lawyer turned actress. She is best known for playing the lead female protagonist role of Sai...
Whoa! Director Sanjeev Kumar Rajput's 'Mahakal Nagari’s’ Motion Poster Sparks Social Media Debate
MUMBAI :Also read:...
Big Scoop! Asit Modi talks about Shailesh Lodha’s demand; reveals they had a little fight last April
MUMBAI : Also read:...
OH NO! Fans of Yeh Hai Chahatein refuse to let go of Abrar and Sargun, shocked over the leap! See their reactions!
MUMBAI : TellyChakkar has always been at the forefront of Star Plus' popular show 'Yeh Hai Chahatein' began as a...
Dahaad trailer out! This Sonakshi Sinha starrer promises to be an edge of the seat thriller
MUMBAI : Upcoming web series and the digital debut of actress Sonakshi Sinha titled Dahaad has been a talk of the town...
OMG! Rakhi Sawant takes a dig at Asim Riaz for this shocking reason says “ If you get a big production house you shouldn’t forget the small producers when your stardom will fall down even you wouldn’t know”
MUMBAI : Rakhi Sawant is one of the most famous names in the world of entertainment. Recently, she grabbed headlines...
Recent Stories
Motion Poster Sparks Social Media Debate
Whoa! Director Sanjeev Kumar Rajput's 'Mahakal Nagari’s’ Motion Poster Sparks Social Media Debate
Latest Video
Related Stories
Parinitaa Seth
EXCLUSIVE! Inside Edge actress Parinitaa Seth roped in for Vanshaj by Swastik Productions
Vanshaj
Puneet Issar to essay the role of the patriarch Bhanupratap in Sony SAB's upcoming family drama Vanshaj
Siddharth Kumar Tewary
Exclusive! Siddharth Kumar Tewary coming up with a new family political drama titled ‘Vansaj’ for Sony SAB?
Exclusive! “I had many reasons to say “Yes” to the show, but the one reason to decline it was for my daughter Tara; I cried like
Exclusive! “I had many reasons to say “Yes” to the show, but the one reason to decline it was for my daughter Tara; I cried like a baby when I had to leave her and come on shoot on the first day” – Jay Bhanushali
HUM RAHE NA RAHE HUM
Exclusive! Sapan Gulati roped in for Sony TV’s upcoming show “Hum Rahe Na Rahe Hum”
Here’s a glimpse at Sony TV’s new offering with great comebacks of Tina Datta and Jay Bhanushali, reminding you of Sonam Kapoor-
Here’s a glimpse at Sony TV’s new offering with great comebacks of Tina Datta and Jay Bhanushali, reminding you of Sonam Kapoor-Fawad Khan’s Khoobsurat