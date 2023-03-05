EXCLUSIVE! Sony SAB's upcoming show Vanshaj by Swastik Productions to hit the small screens by June?

MUMBAI : TellyChakkar is once again back with yet another interesting update from the world of television.

A lot of new TV shows are rolling out on various channels.

Sony Sab which has been entertaining the viewers with some great content for so many years is still continuing to do so.

The channel is now gearing up for a new show soon.

TellyChakkar had previously reported that Sony SAB will soon roll out a brand new show titled Vanshaj.

ALSO READ: Puneet Issar to essay the role of the patriarch Bhanupratap in Sony SAB's upcoming family drama Vanshaj

A lot of known names are all set to be a part of this show.

The show will star Mahir Pandhi and Anjali Tatrari in the lead roles.

Puneet Issar is also portraying an important character in the show.

Vanshaj is bankrolled by Swastik Productions.

The show is all set to take its viewers on an enthralling journey into the world of a legacy business conglomerate.

Well, the promo is out and the star cast has also kickstarted the shoot in Rishikesh.

And now, we have an exclusive update about the show's launch.

As per our reliable sources, the show will most probably be launched in June.

The time slot and the exact date is yet to be known.

How excited are you about this drama series? Tell us in the comments.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates.

ALSO READ: Sony SAB ropes in Sukanya Surve as Manoj Wagle’s separated companion in Wagle Ki Duniya