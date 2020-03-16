EXCLUSIVE! Sony SAB's Wagle Ki Duniya and Pushpa Impossible for have a MAHASANGAM

MUMBAI : Tellychakkar is back with yet another interesting update from the world of television.

Sony SAB is one channel that is constantly keeping viewers entertained with a variety of shows.

The channel has some amazing shows like Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma, Maddam Sir, Wagle Ki Duniya, Pushpa Impossible, and Dharm Yodha Garud among others.

Both the shows are extremely light-hearted and the viewers are loving every bit of it.

While Wagle Ki Duniya is running successfully on the small screens for more than a year, Pushpa Impossible just started its journey a few months ago.

Both shows are produced by JD Majethia's Hats Off Productions.

And now we have an exclusive update that both the shows are coming for Mahasangam. Yes, you heard it right!

Pushpa Impossible and Wagle Ki Duniya will come together for an exciting episode.

We have also learned that a dance sequence is all set to happen in this maha sangam episode which will add an extra dose of entertainment.

