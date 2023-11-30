Exclusive: Sony TV's Shrimad Ramayan to premier on 'THIS' date!

MUMBAI: It's raining news on TellyChakkar!

Sidharth Kumar Tewary, known for his exceptional work in the mythological genre is producing a new show for Sony TV titled Shrimad Ramayan.

The show is expected to launch in January 2024.

Srimad Ramayan is an ambitious television series that brings to life the timeless epic, the Ramayan, with a deep commitment to authenticity, cultural reverence and a contemporary sensibility

Reportedly there are popular actors who have come on board for the show in the likes of Basant Bhatt who will play the role of Lakshman in the show, Nikitin Dheer being roped in to play the role of Raavan, Aarav Chowdharry will play King Dashrath, while Shilpa Saklani has been roped in to play the role of Rani Kaikeyi. Nirbhay Wadhwa will play the role of Hanuman in Shrimad Ramayan.

We have our hands on another exclusive news for our readers.

According to our credible sources Shrimad Ramayan will go on air from January 1, 2024.

While it has been speculated that the show will launch some time in the month of January next year, seems like the makers plan to introduce this interesting concept on the epic saga with the beginning of the new year!

