Exclusive! Sony TV's upcoming show, Mehndi Wala Ghar gets a launch date

Sony Entertainment Television unveils a sneak peek of its upcoming daily soap, Mehndi Wala Ghar, featuring an ensemble cast centred around the joys and challenges of a joint family.
MUMBAI: We have been at the forefront when it comes to breaking news and giving exclusive scoops from the world of entertainment. 

Indian television is all set to welcome a new show, Mehndi Wala Ghar, as Sony Entertainment Television continues to enrich its lineup. This heartwarming daily soap, spotlighting the essence of 'joint families,' has unveiled its first glimpse, promising viewers a narrative filled with joy, laughter, and the bonds that unite a family.

Set in Agrawal Saddan, a place where every relationship is nurtured with love and devotion, Mehndi Wala Ghar explores the dynamics of familial ties. The promo hints at the challenges that may test the unity of this joint family, leaving viewers intrigued about the twists and turns that lie ahead.

Also Read:Exclusive: Sony TV's Shrimad Ramayan to premier on 'THIS' date!

The show boasts an ensemble cast, featuring talented actors like Vibha Chibber, Kanwarjeet Paintal, Ramakant Daayma, Ravi Gossain, Karan Mehra, Rushad Rana, Arpit Kapoor, Gun Kansara, Khalida Jan, Ushma Rathod. Each actor plays a pivotal role in weaving the tapestry of this family saga, set against the backdrop of their ancestral home, renowned as the 'mehndi waale ghar' in Ujjain.

Karan Mehra, widely known for his role as Naitik in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, is making a grand comeback with Mehndi Wala Ghar, adding anticipation to the show's launch.

Scheduled to premiere on January 29, 2024, Mehndi Wala Ghar is expected to bring a fresh wave of family drama, replacing the popular show Kaun Banega Crorepati.

Stay tuned for this delightful journey into the world of Mehndi Wala Ghar, coming soon on Sony Entertainment Television.

Also Read: Exclusive! Star Plus show Titli finally gets a launch date?

Stay tuned to Tellychakkar.com for more entertainment updates. 

Mehndi Wala Ghar Sony TV family drama Joint Families Ensemble cast Karan Mehra Vibha Chibber new show Indian television Ujjain Kaun Banega Crorepati.
