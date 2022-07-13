EXCLUSIVE! Spy Bahu's Krish aka Devashish Chandiramani's Style Quotient and Skincare routine is absolutely NOTEWORTHY: Deets Inside

MUMBAI: Colors TV's popular drama series Spy Bahu is about to showcase some interesting twists in the upcoming track of the show. The show stars Sana Sayyad and Sehban Azim in the lead roles and the fans are loving this amazing Jodi.

The show is gearing up for some high-voltage drama ahead. In an exclusive conversation with Krish aka Devashish, we asked the dapper about his style quotient, hairstyles and more.

What is your style quotient?

It is similar to Krish, I often keep asking my stylist that please give me the outfits to take home but that isn't allowed. I love these poppy colours and quirky outfits. Even the purple jumpsuit that I wore for the Birthday sequence, I am really keen on taking it home.

What would you wear?

On a date: A classic suit

A function: Indo-western outfit with Jordans

Shaadi: Indo-western outfit with funky accessories

Casual outing: Purple Jumpsuit that I just wore

Movie Date: Funky hoodie and sweat pants or joggers and heavy-duty sneakers

Do you experiment with your beard?

I do, I keep experimenting quite often.

Do you experiment with your hair? What is your go-to look?

I keep doing crazy stuff with Krish so often, If I don't wanna experiment much then I would do a sleek back look with some wax and some spray.

Do you plan to have long hair and sport a man bun?

Well, in lockdown I did grow my hair and it did look quite amazing but then I would really need a hairstylist who would really help me look after my hair and the bun. It isn't an easy task to maintain long hair.

What is your skincare routine?

My only routine is to apply aloe vera gel at night and then wash it off with a face wash and sunscreen. And drinking a lot and a lot of water, I have a 2.5-litre bottle that I try and finish twice. In a month I also dip my face 10 times 30secs each in an ice-cold water bowl.

