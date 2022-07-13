EXCLUSIVE! Spy Bahu's Krish aka Devashish Chandiramani's Style Quotient and Skincare routine is absolutely NOTEWORTHY: Deets Inside

Every outfit is my favourite, there is not a single one that I could point out. My stylist has been in touch with me and all of them are specially tailored for me.

Submitted by Shruti Sampat on Wed, 07/13/2022 - 20:10
EXCLUSIVE! Spy Bahu's Krish aka Devashish Chandiramani's Style Quotient and Skincare routine is absolutely NOTEWORTHY: Deets Ins

MUMBAI: Colors TV's popular drama series Spy Bahu is about to showcase some interesting twists in the upcoming track of the show. The show stars Sana Sayyad and Sehban Azim in the lead roles and the fans are loving this amazing Jodi.

Also read: EXCLUSIVE! 'Krish is my favourite character, I love everything about him' Devashish Chandiramani gets CANDID about his character in Spy Bahu, his style statement and more

The show is gearing up for some high-voltage drama ahead. In an exclusive conversation with Krish aka Devashish, we asked the dapper about his style quotient, hairstyles and more. 

What is your style quotient? 

It is similar to Krish, I often keep asking my stylist that please give me the outfits to take home but that isn't allowed. I love these poppy colours and quirky outfits. Even the purple jumpsuit that I wore for the Birthday sequence, I am really keen on taking it home. 

What would you wear? 

On a date: A classic suit

A function: Indo-western outfit with Jordans 

Shaadi: Indo-western outfit with funky accessories 

Casual outing: Purple Jumpsuit that I just wore 

Movie Date: Funky hoodie and sweat pants or joggers and heavy-duty sneakers

Do you experiment with your beard? 

I do, I keep experimenting quite often. 

Do you experiment with your hair? What is your go-to look? 

I  keep doing crazy stuff with Krish so often, If I don't wanna experiment much then I would do a sleek back look with some wax and some spray. 

Do you plan to have long hair and sport a man bun? 

Well, in lockdown I did grow my hair and it did look quite amazing but then I would really need a hairstylist who would really help me look after my hair and the bun. It isn't an easy task to maintain long hair. 

What is your skincare routine? 

My only routine is to apply aloe vera gel at night and then wash it off with a face wash and sunscreen. And drinking a lot and a lot of water, I have a 2.5-litre bottle that I try and finish twice. In a month I also dip my face 10 times 30secs each in an ice-cold water bowl. 

Also read: SHOCKING! Team of Spy Bahu has a WILD VISITOR on the sets of the show

Stay tuned to Tellychakkar for more such updates

Spy Bahu Sejal Yohan Mystery Drama Colors Sehban Azim Waseem Mushtaq Ayub Khan TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Shruti Sampat's picture

About Author

Submitted by Shruti Sampat on Wed, 07/13/2022 - 20:10

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2: Must Watch! Priya to fall unconscious seeing Pihu at the mansion, the minister puts the deal on hold
Mumbai: Tellychakkar is back with another yummy update from the telly world. We are always at the forefront of bringing...
Interesting! Natasa Stankovic asks a SERIOUS question to netizens; details inside
MUMBAI: Model-actress Natasa Stankovic is a renowned name in showbiz. She is a Serbian model and came to India to make...
Exclusive! I would love to try my luck in Bollywood films which have an essence of historical background: Jazzy Ballerini aka Emily of 'Anandi Baa Aur Emily’
MUMBAI: The show 'Anandi Baa Aur Emily' explores the different dynamics of relationships between each family member and...
Uff Hotness! Rubina Dilaik’s bikini collection will set your heart on fire
MUMBAI: Rubina Dilaik is one of the most loved and stellar actresses in the entertainment industry. The diva is...
Anupamaa: Good News! Anuj and Anupama to become parents, Choti Anu to enter their life soon
Mumbai: Anupamaa is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing extremely well and is topping the BARC...
EXCLUSIVE! Abhinav Kapoor reunites with Kasauti Zindagi Kay co-star Cezanne Khan, says, "I was thrilled to shoot with him after ages, he is like an elder brother to me"
MUMBAI: Abhinav Kapoor is currently seen in Sony TV's Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 where he is playing a pivotal role of...
Recent Stories
Natasa Stankovic
Interesting! Natasa Stankovic asks a SERIOUS question to netizens; details inside
Latest Video