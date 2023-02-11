EXCLUSIVE! Star Bharat's recently released show Saubhagyavati Bhava 2 to go OFF-AIR?

Saubhagyavati Bhava 2 was launched in the month of September. However, there are reports that the show will soon go off-air.
Saubhagyavati

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another interesting update from the world of entertainment. 

We all know that a lot of television shows are in the pipeline in the upcoming days. 

Apart from that, several TV shows are launched on various TV channels. 

Star Bharat launched two new shows in the month of September. 

One was May I Come In Madam? Season 2 and other was Saubhagyavati Bhava 2. 

Well, TellyChakkar has an exclusive update that Saubhagyavati Bhava is reportedly set to go off-air. 

The show stars Amandeep Sidhu, Dheeraj Dhoopar and Karanvir Bohra in the lead roles. 

There are reports that the show's low TRP could be the reason why the makers are deciding to pull the plug. 

However, nothing is confirmed yet. 

The show is produced by Bombay Show Studio LLP. 

It also has actors like Sneha Raikar and Sheersha Tiwari in pivotal roles. 

The first season of the show starred Sriti Jha and Karanvir in the lead roles and had a good run for 2 years. 

How much are you going to miss seeing Saubhagyavati Bhava 2? Tell us in the comments. 

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates. 

About Author

