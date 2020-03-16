EXCLUSIVE! Sugandha Srivastava and Raju Sharma join the cast of Parshuram for Atrangii

Atrangii - Dekhte Raho is all set to come up with a new show titled Parshuram. Actress Sugandha Srivastava and Raju Sharma also join the show's star cast.
EXCLUSIVE! Sugandha Srivastava and Raju Sharma join the cast of Parshuram for Atrangii

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with an exciting update from the world of entertainment.

We have constantly been at the forefront to keep you updated about all the latest happening in the telly world.

A lot of new shows are in the pipeline which will soon go on floors. There are some shows that are all set for a launch in the upcoming days.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE! Ankit Gera BAGS Atrangii's Hara Sindoor

Renowned OTT personality Vibhu Agarwal launches his Hindi GEC channel ATRANGII- Dekhte Raho.

We had previously reported that Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 fame Vishal Aditya Singh, Vishal Jethwa’s brother Rahul and Tirth Bhanushali have been locked for the show, which is titled Parshuram and it will be aired on this channel. 

The details about their roles are not out yet.

We also exclusively updated about actors like Prithvi Zutshi, Vishal Nayak, Shiv Yadav, Akshay Saini, Ram Shankar Singh and Hemant Bharati have also bagged the show.

And now, we are here with another set of actors who have been roped in for Parshuram and they are Sugandha Srivastava and Raju Sharma. 

Soon the details about their character will be unveiled. 

We will be back with all the latest updates regarding this development. 

The casting of Sugandha and Raju is done by popular and ace casting director Sonu Singh Rajput. 

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates.

ALSO READ: Exclusive! After Vishal Aditya Singh, Vishal Jethwa’s brother Rahul and Tirth Bhanusali roped in for Parshuram

Harmisha Chauhan Parikh

About Author

