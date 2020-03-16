Exclusive! Suhani Vyas roped in for ‘Pushpa Impossible’

Ace TV producer and actor JD Majethia is all set to bring a new show soon. The show will be airing on Sony SAB and it will be a women-centric series. Suhani Vyas, to be part of this show.
MUMBAI: Sony SAB is one such channel where we only see comedy and light-hearted drama series that bring a smile to everyone's face. The channel presents only family-oriented shows. And now, the channel is gearing up for yet another show soon.

A lot of new TV shows are all set to roll out in the upcoming days.

Sony SAB is gearing up for a new show and we hope the audience is as excited for this new show. We have kept you updated with news on this show and here we are, back again with some exciting news to share.

A new face to be part of this upcoming show. Suhani Vyas, will be a part of this show. Details about her character are not known yet.

Ace TV producer and actor JD Majethia is all set to bring the new show soon. JD is well known for his character of 'Himanshu' in the serial, 'Khichdi' and he has done some great work in Gujarati and Hindi dramas and serials. 

The show will be airing on Sony SAB and it will be a women-centric series.

JD Majethia's show is titled ‘Pushpa Impossible’. We had exclusively updated about actors like Karuna Pandey, Darshan Gurjar, and Navin Pandita being roped in for the show. We also reported about actor Sachin Parikh bagging the show.

The show will be catering to a wide-audience, being a show depicting the life of a mother and her kids.

How excited are you about this show?

Stay tuned to Tellychakkar for more exciting news!

