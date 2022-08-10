Exclusive! Sumedh Mudgalkar talks about participating in Khatron Ke Khiladi and reveals his relationship status

MUMBAI : Sumedh Mudgalkar is one of the most loved and celebrated actors of television and he has a massive fan following and is loved by one and all.

The actor debuted in the show Dance India Dance Season 4 as a contestant and he impressed the judges with his dancing skills.

He then debuted in the serial “Dil Dosti Dance” but he rose to fame with his character of “Loard Krishan” in the serial RadhaKrishn and he became a household name.

Recently, the actor won an award at our Indian Telly Awards 2023 and he was rejoicing the win.

Sumedh interacted with Tellychakkar exclusively where he revealed about his plans of doing Khatron Ke Khiladi and spoke about his relationship status.

( ALSO READ : EXCLUSIVE! Sumedh Mudgalkar talks about exploring reality TV; says, “I am more inclined towards creativity and the acting space”

When the actor was asked if he would be part of any reality show, he said that he doesn’t know what the future holds but currently he has no plans and if he ever gets the offer of doing reality show then he would ask the media and fans whether he should be doing the show or not.

We also asked him about his relationship status where he said that he is single and he is in a happy space and he told the audience and his fans that where they find peace of mind they should prefer that.

Well, there is no doubt that Sumedh is loved by everyone and has a huge fan following who support him unconditionally.

For more news and updates from television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

( ALSO READ : “Whenever it comes to the people who love you, I really try to understand where they are coming from,” says Sumedh Mudgalkar