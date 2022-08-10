Exclusive! Sumedh Mudgalkar talks about participating in Khatron Ke Khiladi and reveals his relationship status

Sumedh Mudgalkar is a well known actor in the television industry and now in an exclusive interview with Tellychakkar where he spoke about participating in Khatron Ke Khiladi and revealed his relationship status.
SUMEDH MUDGALKAR

MUMBAI : Sumedh Mudgalkar is one of the most loved and celebrated actors of television and he has a massive fan following and is loved by one and all.

The actor debuted in the show Dance India Dance Season 4 as a contestant and he impressed the judges with his dancing skills.

He then debuted in the serial “Dil Dosti Dance” but he rose to fame with his character of  “Loard Krishan” in the serial RadhaKrishn and he became a household name.

Recently, the actor won an award at our Indian Telly Awards 2023 and he was rejoicing the win.

Sumedh interacted with Tellychakkar exclusively where he revealed about his plans of doing Khatron Ke Khiladi and spoke about his relationship status.

When the actor was asked if he would be part of any reality show, he said that he doesn’t know what the future holds but currently he has no plans and if he ever gets the offer of doing reality show then he would ask the media and fans whether he  should be doing the show or not.

We also asked him about his relationship status where he said that he is single and he is in a happy space and he told the audience and his fans that where they find peace of mind they should prefer that.

Well, there is no doubt that Sumedh is loved by everyone and has a huge fan following who support him unconditionally.

For more news and updates from television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Exclusive! Sumedh Mudgalkar talks about participating in Khatron Ke Khiladi and reveals his relationship status
