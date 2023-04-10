Exclusive! Suneel Pushkarna, Aarya Dharmchand Kumar, and Anmmol Verma roped in for Zee TV’s Ikk Kudi Punjab Di!

Zee TV has been home to many popular and iconic shows and continues to entertain audiences with its plethora of great shows.
Submitted by Aayushi Hemnani on Wed, 10/04/2023 - 18:04
Suneel

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar has always on the forefront of bringing you exclusive updates from the world of entertainment.

A lot of new shows are in the pipeline and will soon go on the floor. Some are all set for launches in the coming days. 

Zee TV has been home to many popular and iconic shows and continues to entertain audiences with its plethora of great shows.

ALSO READ: Exclusive! Child actor and Barsatein fame Mishika Mishra roped in for Zee TV's upcoming show, 'Ik Kudi Punjab Di'

Dome Pictures is gearing up to launch a new show for Zee TV titled, Ikk Kudi Punjab Di, starring Avinesh Rekhi, Tanisha Mehta, Monika Khanna, and more.

TellyChakkar is back with another exclusive update from the show, 

As per sources, Actors Suneel Pushkarna, Aarya Dharmchand Kumar and Anmmol Verma have been roped in for the show, Ikk Kudi Punjab Di.

The show also stars Manish Khanna, Kirti Singh and many more in the lead roles.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE! Avinesh Rekhi on donning a sardar look in Ik Kudi Punjab Di once again after Chhoti Sardaarrni: It has a very different perspective to the character when I played before and the one that I am playing now


 

Dome Pictures Suneel Pushkarna Aarya Dharmchand Kumar Anmmol Verma Avinesh Rekhi Tanisha Mehta Monika Khanna Ikk Kudi Punjab Di Zee TV new show New Zee Tv TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Aayushi Hemnani's picture

About Author

Submitted by Aayushi Hemnani on Wed, 10/04/2023 - 18:04

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Kya Baat Hai! Shraddha Arya wishes best friend Ankita Lokhande “All The Best” for her journey in Bigg Boss Season 17
MUMBAI: Shraddha Arya and Ankita are very well known actresses of television and they have a massive fan following.They...
Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si: Oh No! Mrunal and Vaibhav’s sneaky plan leaves Vandana heartbroken!
MUMBAI:  Rajan Shahi’s next for Star Plus is a new love story titled Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si.Starring Mohit Malik and...
Teri Meri Doriyaann: Exclusive! Angad forcefully brings Sahiba back to the Brar Mansion to save her life!
MUMBAI:  Teri Meri Doriyaann is a modern-day fairy tale, a love story with a twist.  The show sheds light on the...
Exclusive! Suneel Pushkarna, Aarya Dharmchand Kumar, and Anmmol Verma roped in for Zee TV’s Ikk Kudi Punjab Di!
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar has always on the forefront of bringing you exclusive updates from the world of entertainment.A...
Teri Meri Doriyaann: Exclusive! An action packed fighting scene to take place in the story ahead?
MUMBAI: Star Plus’ popular show ‘Teri Meri Doriyaann’ by Cockrow and Shaika Films, started on a very promising note and...
Aww! Check out the cutest picture posted by Kunal Khemu to wish wife Soha Ali Khan on her birthday
MUMBAI: Kunal Kemmu and Soha Ali Khan are one of the most loved couples in Bollywood. The two shell major relationship...
Recent Stories
KUNAL KHEMU
Aww! Check out the cutest picture posted by Kunal Khemu to wish wife Soha Ali Khan on her birthday
Latest Video
Related Stories
SHRADDHA ARYA
Kya Baat Hai! Shraddha Arya wishes best friend Ankita Lokhande “All The Best” for her journey in Bigg Boss Season 17
Nishtha Sharma
Sa Re Ga Ma Pa contestants Nishtha Sharma and Sneha Bhattacharya Sing the Title Track for Zee TV's 'Kyunki… Saas Maa Bahu Beti Hoti Hai’
SHWeta Tiwari
OMG! From getting married at 18 to becoming the winner of Bigg Boss, Here's all you need to know about Shweta Tiwari!
SAGAR
SAD! Ahead of Sagar Parekh aka Samar's exit, 8 actors who are no more a part of Star Plus' Anupamaa
Sapna Sikarwar
“A comedy actor can do a daily soap but a daily soap actor might face a little difficulty to do comedy” says Sapna Sikarwar from Star Bharat’s May I Come In Madam’s new episodes.
Rupali Ganguly
Aww! Anupamaa’s Rupali Ganguly shares a touching note as Samar aka Sagar Parekh makes an exit from the show, leaves fans emotional