EXCLUSIVE! Surbhi Chandna on her role in Sherdil Shergill: There are so many amazing factors in Manmeet's character, she is fearless, bold and independent which will resonate with a lot of women

MUMBAI : Surbhi Chandna is all set to be back with her brand new show Sherdil Shergill after a long gap.

The actress was last seen in Colors' show Naagin 5 alongside Sharad Malhotra.

Surbhi is now all set to romance TV hottie Dheeraj Dhoopar in Sherdil Shergill.

The promos have received a great response from the viewers. Also, fans loved Surbhi and Dheeraj's on-screen camaraderie in Naagin 5 and they are now equally excited to see the duo romancing in this new show.

TellyChakkar got in touch with Surbhi who spoke about her show and much more.

What was that x-factor about this character which made you take up this one?

Manmeet as a whole is so inspiring. I think it has inspired Surbhi Chandna to play this role. I feel a lot of people are hesitant to do something against their parents' will. Manmeet wanted to be an architect. Her father explained to her the societal norm and this is a male-dominated industry. He asked her to skip the idea of taking up this career. However, Manmeet refused to do so. Then she decides to have a kid of her own out of marriage. There are several things which one has to look out for on why Manmeet took such a decision. There are so many amazing factors in her character. She is fearless, bold and independent which will resonate with a lot of women.

How is it to work with a child actor?

The atmosphere on the set is quite challenging when there is a kid around. Neither I am married, nor do I have a kid. Every day is a challenge and I have to spend a lot of time with the baby. I spend time with the kid while doing my makeup. I play with the kid, dance and sing lullabies for the kid. Everyone on the set has learnt how to function with the baby. It's an experience in itself.

Does the TRP game affect your work? What are your thoughts on this?

Not really! You can't blame actors and producers and even the audience. It's all about the right timing. There is no guarantee for anything. Our work is to entertain the viewers which we are doing. One must enjoy the whole journey.

I feel the format of having new seasons is the best. An actor doesn't have to feel pressure about how long his or her show will go on. The makers should come up with a new season after completing a certain amount of episodes. I feel this concept should be implemented for all shows.

Well said, Surbhi!

Sherdil Shergill is all set to hit the small screens from 26th September onwards!

