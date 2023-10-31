Exclusive: Surbhi Shukla roped in for Nikhil Sinha’s upcoming project Shaitani Resmeis!

MUMBAI: While our scribes were busy fishing for the latest updates to bring to our readers from the world of entertainment, there was an exclusive scoop which came to our news desk and we are sure it will brighten up for Tuesday morning!

Wondering what are we talking about? (Also Read: Exclusive: Badtameez Dil actress Naqiyah Haji bags Nikhil Sinha’s next for Star Bharat!)

Well, we all know that Nikhil Sinha is coming up with a new show for Star Bharat under the banner of Triangle Film Company. The show will apparently be a fantasy thriller titled Shaitani Resmeis based on a popular audiobook.

TellyChakkar was the first one to report that actress Naqiyah Haji has been roped in for the show. Vibhav Roy will be seen as the male lead on the show. Naqiyah is known for her stint in projects such as Justice For Good Content, Bepannah Mohabbat and Badtameez Dil among others. Vibhav, on the other hand gained fame with his stint in Gustakh Dil and went on to be a part of distinguished projects in the likes of Doli Armaano Ki, Kuch Toh Hai Tere Mere Darmiyaan and more recently, he was a part of Meri Saas Bhoot Hai.

Well, now we have an exclusive update coming to our news desk!

Actress Surbhi Shukla has been roped in to play a pivotal role in the show.

Surbhi gained fame from her stint in Devon Ke Dev…Mahadev and has done a couple of projects in the likes of Possessed Love, Bairy Suratiya and Pyaar Kaa Fundaa. (Also Read: EXCLUSIVE! Ajooni fame Ayushi Khurana roped in for Sony SAB's upcoming show by Cockcrow and Shaika Entertainment, not to be a part of Star Bharat's show )

How excited are you to watch Shaitani Resmeis? Let us know in the comment section below!