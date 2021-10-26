EXCLUSIVE! Surekha Goenka aka Shilpa Raizada gets CANDID on QUITTING Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, memories and more

MUMBAI : The show will unfold a new story with grown-up Akshara, Kairav, and Aarohi. It was earlier updated that Pranali Rathod has been roped in for the show as Akshara, Harshad Chopda to play Abhimanyu and Karishma Sawant to play Aarohi in the show post the leap.

With the current promo post the leap, we see how Aarohi has grown up to be a strong yet proud girl and Akshara is the giving one. Well, the sisters are all set to have a love triangle with Abhimanyu aka Harshad's entry. The story is that Aarohi is head over heels for Abhimanyu but he seems to have fallen for Akshara.

After Harsha Khandeparkar and Simran Khanna now we got the news that Surekha Goenka aka Shilpa Raizada has also quit the show, we rang the actress and asked her about the journey and more, here's what she had to share

How has the journey been to you with Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai?

It has been a part of my life, It became a habit of going to the set every day. Shilpa and Surekha had turned synonymous. Earlier, there were so many people in the show, while talking I am missing those old days, the whole journey is unexplainable in words. Now, the whole drift on leaving the show will transform into realisation soon. It has surely been an impeccable journey for me.

Which is that one scene or moment that you will remember for the rest of your life?

Well, the recent scenes that I performed will always stay with me. Although they were in the negative shade the performance will stay with me, I remember getting applauded for those scenes, it felt amazing. It is always about giving and taking from the role, even if it is a big scene, only teamwork would make it successful, so yes while performing we enjoyed it a lot.

Who will you miss the most from the team of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai?

I am surely going to miss Ali the most, Ali Hasan Turabi we spent the most time together as he played my husband in the show. We practically began the show together, so the whole journey revolved around him and with him in the show. Apart from him, I will surely miss Shivangi, Swatiji, Mohsin and the whole Goenka family.

We are surely going to miss Surekha Goenka on screen.

