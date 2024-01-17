Exclusive! Surpanakha is a venerable negative character and the character has a positive trait as well: Sangeeta Odwani

In an exclusive conversation with Sangeeta, she shared her experience shooting for the show and how challenging she found her role to be.
Sangeeta Odwani

MUMBAI : Sony TV launched the mythological show Shrimad Ramayan on January 1, 2024.

The birth of Shri Ram symbolizes the triumph of good over evil and serves as a beacon of light for humanity, inspiring millions with the ideals of virtue, duty, and devotion. Shrimad Ramayan is an ambitious television series that brings to life the timeless epic, the Ramayan, with a deep commitment to authenticity, cultural reverence and a contemporary sensibility. 

Popular actors who have come on board for the show in the likes of Basant Bhatt who will play the role of Lakshman in the show, Nikitin Dheer being roped in to play the role of Raavan, Aarav Chowdharry plays King Dashrath, while Shilpa Saklani has been roped in to play the role of Rani Kaikeyi. Nirbhay Wadhwa will play the role of Hanuman in Shrimad Ramayan.

Sangeeta Odwani plays the role of Surpanakha in the show.

In an exclusive conversation with Sangeeta, she shared her experience shooting for the show and how challenging she finds her role to be.

Sangeeta said, “I really want to say that Siddharth Tewari sir is the most creative person behind this show and who finalised me for this character and believed that I can portray this character of Surpanakha. And I really want to thank casting head Sahil Ansari for this vision that I can be a Shurpanakha in this show as I have always played positive characters so this is a biggest opportunity for me and while auditioning also the whole team was so much supportive.”

Speaking about her experience shooting for the show, the actor share, “According to me it is a very venerable negative character and while playing this character I found that every negative character has a positive side also like Shurpanakha’s love for her brother was so deep but we cannot deny the negative side also.”

When asked about the challenges she encounters enacting the character, Sangeeta averred, “There are many layers and complexities to my character. Playing a grey shade is an X-factor for me and a big challenge.” 

Well said Sangeeta!
 

