Exclusive! “That switch on and off for me as an actor does not happen instantly, maybe I am not there yet, but I believe will happen after a lot of practice”, Samridhi Shukla aka Saavi of Saavi ki Savaari talks about doing intense scenes, the future of S

MUMBAI :Saavi Ki Sawari is one of the newly launched shows of Colors TV, which has started catering a lot to audience attention. It symbolizes women empowerment as the lead actress Samridhi Shukla aka Savi is riding an auto rickshaw for the welfare of the house and for her family.

The show is being loved and cherished a lot by fans and they couldn’t be happier with the show’s progress. The show is also gaining popularity, day by day.

Samridhi Shukla plays the role of Saavi on the show and she made her acting debut in the movie Taj Mahal 2 and her TV debut with the show Savi Ki Savaari.

TellyChakkar got in touch with her to talk about her journey, her experience shooting the show, and more.

As an actor how do you tap into your, character, and what goes on in your head when you are about to do a heavy dramatic scene?

I tap into my character based on whatever scenes are upcoming like if there is a fun sequence I like to either dance or watch something funny, I watch something comic and I’ll pick a reference from any movie I like and if there is something intense then sometimes I inspiration from personal incidents. I have done it two or three, times in the sense, on set if I know there is a scene where I know I have to be sad, so I was listening to these sad songs and I was sitting with my earphones in just listening to the songs that put me in that zone. Because we have such a short frame to perform that if we are having fun on set which is always and there is laughter and suddenly you are called in a scene and you have to be intense, that switch on and off for me as an actor does not happen instantly, maybe I am not there yet, that I believe will happen after a lot of practice.

What do you hope for the future of Saavi?

I think she is somebody who has been a giver all her life, she’s given it all to her family, to her sister and now she is putting all her efforts into her in-laws, she gives and she holds on to relationships and makes them work. What I hope for the future, is that people start understanding her and take care of her instead of her taking care of them because, how long can a person take care of everyone I think as Women, we are natural caregivers and we have natural sacrificing and caregiving tendencies. And when I look at the connection that Saavi and Nityam have I feel like Nityam is the best person to understand Saavi, and if that is possible in the future and he is the best person to support her as well and he takes care of her because she has been working since she was a child. Other than that I think Saavi’s new plot where she goes to the office and works, I really hope that she can go really ahead in the future and not compare but Sonam has done her MBA and I want Saavi to be able to show that how far she can go because she has practical knowledge. I hope Saavi proves herself and her mettle, professionally and personally.

With the world of OTT expanding, there is no limit to the kind of content that one can create or watch. Would you like to explore the medium of OTT more?

I think Right now, is a wonderful time to be alive as an entertainer because 10 years back when there was no OTT, there was only film and television. Jobs that people got in entertainment, the opportunities were fewer, and there were more unfulfilled dreams but because of OTT, the market has expanded so beautifully and there are such great projects to make and to perform and I am more than happy that there are so many platforms that have great new things, and it has been able to fulfill dreams and careers. The arrival of OTT is nothing but a blessing and the sky is the limit with this one. And of course, I would like to explore the medium of OTT, it is amazing and anything that comes my way and I can do well, I think I will take it up and try to do justice to that and try my best and I don’t want any medium to hold me back, whatever character suits me and I think I can take it up, I will do that and that is my ultimate goal.



Samridhi stars as Saavi on the show Saavi ki Savaari and it also stars Farmaan Haider, Fenil Umrigar, Mani Shrivastav, Indira Krishnan, and more

