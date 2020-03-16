EXCLUSIVE! Tanvi Malhara opens up on her debut show Muskurane Ki Wajah Tum Ho, says she feels honoured to share the screen with experienced actor Kunal Jaisingh

MUMBAI : Colors TV is all set to roll out a new show titled Muskurane Ki Wajah Tum Ho.

The show stars Tanvi Malhara and Kunal Jaisingh in the lead roles.

Kunal will be back on small screens after his stint in shows like Kyun Utthe Dil Chhod Aaye, Pavitra Bhagya, and Ishqbaaaz, among others.

While Kunal is an experienced actor, Tanvi is new to the TV industry.

She is a famous model, blogger, YouTuber, social media influencer and content creator.

The viewers are looking forward to Tanvi and Kunal's fresh new pairing in this show.

As the show's date is inching near, TellyChakkar got an exclusive chance to interview Tanvi.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE! Neha Narang confirms being locked for Cockcrow and Shaika's upcoming show Muskurane Ki Wajah Tum Ho, shares her excitement to start a new journey

Spilling beans on her character, Tanvi said, "I am playing Katha's character in the show. There is an amazing play of the word 'Kabir Ki Katha'. Katha will face some unfortunate events in her life and she comes back stronger because of Kabir. Both Kabir and Katha's relationship is very beautiful and very honest. It's more of admiration and respect.

Since this is Tanvi's debut show when asked about her reaction to bagging the lead role, she quipped, "This is my first show and it is one of the best things that have happened to me. It is a big thing for me to get such a big show in the first go that too opposite Kunal was amazing. It was the greatest honour for me."

Well, Tanvi's debut show is surely going to be a great one.

Muskurane Ki Wajah Tum Ho will hit the small screens from 1st June.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE! Hiten Paintal LOCKED for Cockcrow and Shaika's upcoming show Muskurane Ki Wajah Tum Ho