EXCLUSIVE! Tere Bina Jiya Jaaye Na fame Anjali Tatrari's throwback audition video proves that she was born to be a STAR

Anjali Tatrari has entered the industry just a few years ago and she has already managed to win everyone's heart with her stellar performances in her shows.

Submitted by Harmisha Chauha... on Tue, 08/23/2022 - 15:36
MUMBAI: Anjali Tatrari is currently seen in Zee TV's popular drama series Tere Bina Jiya Jaaye Na.

The actress is paired opposite Avinesh Rekhi in the show.

Anjali plays the role of Krisha Chaturvedi while Avinesh is seen as Devraj.

The viewers are in love with Anjali and Avinesh's fresh pairing and showered them with love and support.

Well, Tere Bina Jiya Jaaye Na is Anjali's third show.

Before this, Anjali was seen in Sony TV's Sargam Ki Sadhe Satii which went off-air just within a few days of its release due to the COVID pandemic.

Anjali made her small screen debut with Sony TV's show Mere Dad Ki Dulhan which starred Varun Badola and Shweta Tiwari in the lead roles.

The actress has proved her mettle in acting with her debut show itself and now, there is no looking back.

Anjali's talent is unmatchable and we came across a video which proves the same.

Take a look:

Anjali has so far romanced actors like Fahmaan Khan, Shaalien Malhotra, and Kunal Saluja in her shows.

The actress is currently seen romancing Avinesh Rekhi.

Anjali definitely has a long way to go.

What are your views on Anjali's audition video? Tell us in the comments.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates.

Avinesh Rekhi Anjali Tatrari Mere Dad Ki Dulhan Sony TV Zee TV Leenesh Mattoo Tere Bina Jiya Jaaye Na Varun Badola Sargam Ki Sadhe Satii Kunal Saluja Shaalien Malhotra Fahmaan Khan
Harmisha Chauhan Parikh's picture

About Author

