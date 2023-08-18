EXCLUSIVE! Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal child actor Rithvik Gupta to enter Dangal TV's show Purnima

MUMBAI: Tellychakkar is back with yet another exciting update from the telly world.

Dangal TV's Purnima has been working wonders on small screens ever since its launch.

The show stars Chhavi Pandey and Sidharth Shivpuri in the lead roles.

It's been just a few weeks since the show premiered and now it is gearing up for a new entry.

We have exclusively learnt that child actor Rithvik Gupta is all set to enter the show.

Rithvik is known for his role in shows like Molkki, Luv Kush, Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal, Neerja and many others.

The TV show is made under the banner of Dhawal and Gurudev Production.

