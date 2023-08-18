EXCLUSIVE! Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal child actor Rithvik Gupta to enter Dangal TV's show Purnima

Child actor Rthvik Gupta who is known for his roles in shows like Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal, Neerja and many others is all set to enter Dangal TV's show Purnima.
Submitted by Harmisha Chauhan on Thu, 08/31/2023 - 15:31
Rithvik Gupta

MUMBAI:  Tellychakkar is back with yet another exciting update from the telly world.

As you know, there are a lot of entries and exits happening on the shows and we try to keep you updated with all the entertaining news on television.

Dangal TV's Purnima has been working wonders on small screens ever since its launch.

ALSO READ: Exclusive! Lakshmi Mehta roped in for Dhaval Gada’s new show for Dangal 2

The show stars Chhavi Pandey and Sidharth Shivpuri in the lead roles. 

It's been just a few weeks since the show premiered and now it is gearing up for a new entry. 

We have exclusively learnt that child actor Rithvik Gupta is all set to enter the show. 

Rithvik is known for his role in shows like Molkki, Luv Kush, Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal, Neerja and many others.

The TV show is made under the banner of Dhawal and Gurudev Production.

How excited are you for Rithvik's entry in the show? Tell us in the comments. 
Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates. 

ALSO READ: Exclusive! Pranav Jain to enter Dangal TV’s ‘Sindoor Ki Keemat’
    


 


 

Molkki Luv Kush Tere Ishq mein Ghayal Neerja Rithvik Gupta Chhavi Pandey Dangal TV Purnima Sidharth Shivpuri TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Harmisha Chauhan's picture

About Author

Submitted by Harmisha Chauhan on Thu, 08/31/2023 - 15:31

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Mismatched, Superstar’s Hidden Wife to Bandish Bandits; Unconventional Love Stories on OTT That Steal the Spotlight
MUMBAI:  Gone are the days of conventional love narratives that reduce protagonists to mere puzzle pieces, incomplete...
Woah! Nayanthara skips the audio launch of Jawan for THIS reason
MUMBAI:  Jawan pre-release event in Chennai was a hit. It was an audio launch event that saw the cast in the attendance...
EXCLUSIVE! Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal child actor Rithvik Gupta to enter Dangal TV's show Purnima
MUMBAI:  Tellychakkar is back with yet another exciting update from the telly world.As you know, there are a lot of...
Exclusive! Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin actor Yash Pandit roped in for Cockrow and Shaika Entertainment’s next for Sony Sab
MUMBAI:  TellyChakkar has always on the forefront of bringing you exclusive updates from the world of entertainment.A...
India's Best Dancer Season 3 : Exclusive! Moushumi Chatterjee to grace the show in the upcoming episode
MUMBAI:  Sony TV’s dance reality show India’s Best Dancer is one of the best dance reality shows.Every contestant on...
5 Years of 'Stree': Shraddha Kapoor reveals, "The moment I heard the script, I knew I wanted to be a part of this universe"
MUMBAI: Shraddha Kapoor's Stree is one of the most loved horror comedies of Bollywood! As the film clocks five years to...
Recent Stories
NAYANTHARA
Woah! Nayanthara skips the audio launch of Jawan for THIS reason
Latest Video
Related Stories
Yash Pandit
Exclusive! Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin actor Yash Pandit roped in for Cockrow and Shaika Entertainment’s next for Sony Sab
INDIA'S BEST DANCER SEASON 3
India's Best Dancer Season 3 : Exclusive! Moushumi Chatterjee to grace the show in the upcoming episode
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai
Breaking! A whole new cast to be introduced as Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai heads for a 20-year leap?
eh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai
BREAKING! END of Abhira's track in Star Plus' Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Harshad Chopda and Pranali Rathod to make an exit from the show? Rajan Shahi reacts
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai
Breaking! Is Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai headed for a 20-year leap?
Ayushi Khurana
EXCLUSIVE! Ajooni fame Ayushi Khurana roped in for Sony SAB's upcoming show by Cockcrow and Shaika Entertainment, not to be a part of Star Bharat's show