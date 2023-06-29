Exclusive! “The amount of love that you have given Fateh Singh Virk, I just hope you do the same for Jahaan ”, Ankit Gupta talks about his future as Jahaan, collaborating with actors and more!

While Ankit Gupta rose to prominence with his role as Fateh, he has long been a part of the industry, and many popular shows before.
MUMBAI: Ankit Gupta is a very popular actor who has received a lot of love from fans. Ankit, who played the role of Fateh in the drama series Udaariyaan, has become a household name. 

Ankit then went on to become a part of the reality show Bigg Boss 16, and fans were over the moon. His stint in the show has made him even more popular, and since then he has been a part of popular music videos and shows.

While Ankit Gupta rose to prominence with his role as Fateh, he has long been a part of the industry, and he has been a part of many popular shows before.

Ankit has been playing the role of Jahaan in the show also starring Gautam Singh Vig and Neha Rana.

TellyChakkar got in touch with the actor to talk about his show, PriYankit, and more.

What do you hope to explore with Jahan's character that you have not done before?

 I want to explore which I have not done before, So for Jahan, there will be a track wherein Jahan becomes a rock star. And in the end he comes back to India and he has a tour of seven cities. So I'm going to explore that. I'm very much looking forward to that. Rock star, full stage, huge audience, and performing. I'm very much looking forward to that. 

As an actor, when you have shared screen space with a lot of actors, does it make things easier for you or difficult? 

It actually depends. If you have a good chemistry. If you have a good bonding with the actors, it makes things very easy. Scenes are much, much better when you have great chemistry and great bonding with the actors. So in a lot of ways, it actually helps. And then when there are a lot of actors and you share screen space with other actors, so you get a lot of time for yourself also, in which you can do a lot of productive things. 

What would like to say to your fans and fans of the show?

First of all, thank you so much for so much of love and support. The amount of love that you have given Fateh Singh Virk, I just hope you do the same for Jahaan, and the love that you have given Udaariyaan and me, please continue to do that for Junonniyat as well.

Ankit stars as Jahaan in the musical drama by Dreamiyata Productions titled Junooniyat! 

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for more updates!

