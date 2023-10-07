Exclusive! “The best show ever, with the most beautiful people”, Mahek Chahal on her experience working in Naagin 6 and more

This is the show that made Tejasswi Prakash a household name and today, she has a massive fan following.
Mahek

MUMBAI: Ekta Kapoor’s Naagin has gone on to become one of the most iconic shows and the one that leads way for a lot of fantasy supernatural shows. Nobody can forget the first season and how it laid the foundation for the show to have 6 successful ones.

ALSO READ: Exclusive! "I think she's a fantastic actress and one of the most intelligent ones I've worked with", Vatsal Sheth opens up about Naagin 6 ending and his experience working with Tejasswi Prakash

The show is one of the longest-running seasons of the franchises on TV. There have been shows which have had many seasons. But when we talk about fiction shows having seasons and complete new iterations every season, Naagin definitely is a benchmark show with seasons and franchises.

Mahek Chahal has been one of the strongest pillars of the show. She did the leave the show in between, only to return in a stronger avatar.

Now, TellyChakkar reached out to Mahek on the occasion of the show wrapping up.

“I worked in the best show ever! With the most beautiful people - the actors, my boss Ekta Kapoor, the directors and production. And of course, the channel. I want to thank all of them”.

There would be no Naagin 6 without Mahek Chahal, that is for sure.

Fans of Mahek and the show are very excited to know what she will be up to next.

On the other hand, during the finale of Naagin 6, the announcement of Naggin 7 was made and fans are filled with intrigue to find out who the next Naagin will be.

Will you miss the show and Mahek as Naagin?

ALSO READ: AWESOME! Mahekk Chahal shares some fun moments from the Mahasangam Episode between Bekaboo and Naagin 6, check out what she has to say


 

