Exclusive! The cast of Sony Tv’s Mehndi Wala Ghar begins the shoot for the serial; read to know more

Sony Tv is known for launching shows which have different concepts and stories which keep the audience hooked on to the show.

With successful shows like Dabangii: Mulgii Aayi Re Aayi, Katha Ankahee, Barsatein – Mausam Pyaar Ka which have been loved by audiences.

Now the channel is all set to launch a new show titled Mehndi Wala Ghar starring Karan Mehra, Vibha Chibber, Kanwarjeet Paint, Rashad Rana etc.

The story of the show revolves around a girl named Mehndi who takes care of her family and how everyone lives together with respect.

The show’s aim is expected to throw the spotlight on the concept of ‘joint Indian families’, reflecting the joy, laughter, and a sense of togetherness which often fosters in this environment.

We had reported that the show is all set to launch on 26th January 2024 on Sony Tv at 9 : 30 pm.

Now we have exclusively got the news that the show has begun to shoot the serial.

The cast from the fifth of January will be shooting at Ujjain till the ninth of January.

Well, there is no doubt that the audience will connect to the show and the concept and story is very different.

