EXCLUSIVE! 'The feeling is extremely surreal to hit such a spot already' Banni aka Ulka Gupta on Banni Chow Home Delivery hitting the second spot of TRP ratings in the first week itself

MUMBAI: Shashi Sumeet Productions is one of the A-lister production houses in the entertainment industry.

Also Read:EXCLUSIVE: Eijaz Khan and Akshay Anand roped in alongside Banni Chow Home Delivery actress Vaishnavi Macdonald for Zee Originals’ next!

It has produced quite distinguished projects in the likes of Mose Chhal Kiye Jaaye, Meet: Badlegi Duniya Ki Reet, Diya Aur Baati Hum, Dil Se Dil Tak, Rishta Likhenge Hum Naya and many more and now it has brought Banni Chow Home Delivery starring Pravisht Mishra and Ulka Gupta on Star Plus.

The show is doing quite well for itself and it has managed to enthral the audience in just a couple of episodes.

Well, Banni Chow Home Delivery hits a massive milestone already in the first week, the show has hit the second spot on BARC TRP Ratings. We got in touch with Banni aka Ulka Gupta to know her reaction on the same:

Congratulations on hitting the top spot, what was your first reaction to this news?

It feels surreal and loved, all the credit goes to the whole team. The directors, writers, creative team, co-actors, everyone who is associated with the team. We were just doing our job and didn't expect such an amazing response and results within the first week itself. Now that it has happened we are all extremely happy and in the celebratory mood.

What is the USP of Banni according to you now?

I usually watch the show with my family and I see how they are enjoying everyone's performance in the show. They love the thrill that the show gave, they love the magic that the writers and editors are giving to the show. I hope they keep continuing with the same magic. I think people like the innocent, pure relationship of Banni and Yuvan, their bond has everything, the motherly love, feeling of a saviour, protector and victim. All the emotions hit right.

Which is your favorite dialogue as Banni?

There are many, but I really love, 'Banni ki baat aur Banni ke haathon ka swaad dono hi khara hove' and my most favorite is 'Kaache Kachron ki chatni pisu silbatte pe aur thare jaise 36 pisu rasoi ke paate pe'. And my laad dular mamta is free everywhere, even in my punches.

We are loving her laad dular mamta for sure, how about you all?

Also read: EXCLUSIVE: Ulka Gupta REVEALS the one thing that ANNOYS her most about her Banni Chow Home Delivery co-actor Pravisht Mishra!

For more exciting updates. stay tuned to Tellychakkar.com