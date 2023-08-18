Exclusive! "This is the first time I am seeing a show doing well in all aspects and still going off-air", Faltu’s Tanisha aka Drishti Thakur talks about the show going off-air, her future plans and more

MUMBAI: Star Plus’s show ‘Faltu’, produced under Boyhood Productions impressed the viewers with its interesting and relatable storyline. The show stars Niharika Chouksey and Aakash Ahuja. Fans love the chemistry between Ayaan and Faltu.

But the show recently went off-air shocking a lot of viewers and fans.

Drishti Thakur played the role of Tanisha in the show and her role has been appreciated by the fans a lot they are always rooting for her even though her character can turn negative a lot of times.

TellyChakkar recently got in touch with Drishti to talk about the show ending, her future plans and more.

On the show ending, she said, “It was really very shocking for us because it came out of nowhere, and no one expected this because the show was in in the Top 5 consistently and viewers were watching. People on the set, the cast and crew, and all of us were just feeling very sad because we had never heard of something like this, it was very shocking. And we also felt so sad because we were all really working hard to put on a good show for the viewers. We had become a family, we used to have a lot of fun working together and enjoying ourselves. I used to love being on the set and would look forward to shooting. It was a good news when our show got 2 weeks of extension. There was hope that it might not be pulled off-air, but destiny had other plans. We have seen shows going off-air when they aren't working, or weren't able to garner TRP, or unable to connect with the audiences. But this is the first time I am seeing a show doing well in all aspects and still going off-air.”

Talking about her future plans, and any upcoming projects she, said, “I don’t have any thing planned immediately. Yes, I definitely want to work, but I also wnat to take a quick breather before I decide on the next show. The good thing is that I am getting some really nice offers, but I am not signing on to anything immediately”.

While, the news of Faltu going off-air was a bit shocking to everyone. We wish the cast and crew all the luck.

Drishti debuted in the television industry with the Colours TV drama Namak Issk Ka, in which she co-starred with Aditya Ojha and Shruti Sharma. She began her modeling career and has been active in the glamour industry since 2018.

