Exclusive! The late night slot might have led to low TRP’s: Akshay Dandekar on Keh Doon Tumhein going off-air

Akshay Dandekar played an integral role which contributed to the entire storyline of the show. In an exclusive conversation with Akshay, he spilled beans on his views on the show going off-air and how much he will miss shooting with the team in Panchgani.
Akshay

MUMBAI: Keh Doon tumhein on Star Plus was out of the box and unconventional. Starring Mudit Nayyar and Yukti Kapoor, the show will soon bite the dust. The cast has wrapped the shoot of the show and they soon plan to have a reunion to watch the last episode together.

He said, “Well, I am extremely sad because the show is going off-air. It was a show which was something different and we hoped that with the announcement of the show going off-air the TRP would rise but sadly it dropped. In my viewpoint, it would be the 11:00 pm slot which did not work in our favour and may be the show was not promoted well too.”

Speaking about how much will he miss shooting with the cast of the show, Akshay expressed, “I am going to miss each and everyone on the set. I was close to Mudit and Yukti but more than that I will miss shooting with Amit Anand Raut too. Aan Tiwari kept the energy of the show alive! We used to play cricket during the evenings and the entire cast has had a lot of fun on the set while working hard. Veena Katti used to prepare delicacies of Kolhapur since she belonged from there. We all were like a family.”

Shedding light on the kind of roles he wants to play in future, he shared, “Well, if something similar comes up I will be glad. I am looking forward to doing challenging roles. I am open to television, OTT and films.”

Well said Akshay!

About Author

