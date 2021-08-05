EXCLUSIVE! The much-awaited show Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 to be launched by August end? 

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another interesting update from the world of television.

There has been a lot of buzz about Bade Achhe Lagte Hain Season 2. The show will be airing on Sony TV.

While Nakuul Mehta is finalised as the lead of the show, there were several rumours about the female lead.

We had exclusively reported that apparently Disha Parmar is locked for the female lead on the show.

This has made the fans jump with joy as the popular onscreen jodi is set to be back once again after several years.

Nakuul and Disha had already become extremely famous and their on-screen pairing was being loved by the viewers in Pyaar Ka Dard Hai - Meetha Meetha Pyaara Pyaara.

While fans can't wait to see them back together, we have another interesting update about the show.

Well, Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 will be launched by August end.

The release date of the show is yet to be confirmed but the show is just a few weeks away.

