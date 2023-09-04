Exclusive!“Through this web series, I will prove to the audience that I am a good actress and not just a dancer; if I can make people laugh, I can make them cry too” – Rakhi Sawant

Rakhi Sawant is a huge name in the world of entertainment. Tellychakkar got in touch with the actress and asked her if she would ever take Adil back into her life. She also spoke about her upcoming web series.
I will prove to the audience that I am a good actress

MUMBAI :Rakhi Sawant is one of the most famous names in the world of entertainment. Recently, she grabbed headlines for her stint in the Bigg Boss house, where she won the hearts of the audience.
She entered BB15 as a wild card contestant and became a finalist in the show. But just a few days before the finale, she was eliminated, which upset her a lot.
The actress made headlines as she got married, converted her religion to Islam, and was seen happy in her marriage.

Unfortunately, she recently lost her mother and was seen sharing her feelings with her fans.

These days, she is making headlines for her broken marriage with Adil. She came out in the open, claiming that he is cheating on her. She also got him arrested.

Tellychakkar got in touch with the actress and asked her if she would ever take Adil back in her life. She also spoke about her web series.

You have shown everything in the song; about your life, your divorce, and your marriage, and now fans want to know what's next.

Now, one will have to wait for a web series.

Would you give a divorce to your ex-husband Adil?

I will never give him a divorce, but I will never take him back in my life either, because now, there is danger in bringing him back. I know for a fact that if he comes back, he will take his revenge on me.

Tell us something about your web series.

Through this series, I am going to show the audience that I'm a good actress. If I can make people laugh, I can also make them cry. I will prove to everyone that I am a very good actress and not just a dancer.

Well, there is no doubt that Rakhi has come a long way with a lot of hard work and dedication.

For more news and updates from television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

