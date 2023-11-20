Exclusive! From 'Tikhi Mirchi' to 'Farebi', Bigg Boss 17 ex-contestant Manasvi Mamgai exposes the current contestants of the show

Bigg Boss Season 17 has been doing well and the show is among the top ten shows in the BARC ratings. As we had reported earlier, a wild card contestant would be entering the show and would be changing the game.
Manasvi

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss Season 17 has been doing well and the show is among the top ten shows in the BARC ratings.

As we had reported earlier, a wild card contestant would be entering the show and would be changing the game.

Also read - Evicted contestant Manasvi Mamgai opens up about her views on fellow contestants Sana, Arun and Munawar in the recent episode of JioCinema’s Bigg Buzz

Manasvi Mamgai who was supposed to enter the show at the beginning and backed out at the last moment, will be entering the show now as a wild card contestant.

The reason why she couldn’t enter before is still unknown but now the fans would get to see her on the show.

Manasvi is an Indian model, actress and activist. She won the title of Femina Miss India World 2010 and represented India at Miss World 2010. She previously won the titles of Miss India Tourism International and Miss Tourism International 2008.

TellyChakkar got in touch with her, and she revealed her thoughts on the contestants playing in the Bigg Boss 17 house through a rapid fire segment.

Who is the mastermind in the house?

Munawar Faruqui

Who is the 'Mithi Chhuri'?

Anurag, because apparently, he is best friends with Mannara, KhanZaadi and many more. Later, he is also seen gossiping about them.

Who is 'Yeda Banke Peda Khaane Wala' contestant?

Mannara Chopra. She innocently says vicious things. 

Who is the 'Tikhi Mirchi'?

KhanZaadi

Who is the 'Love Guru'?

Vicky Jain

Who will you refer to as 'Kutte Ki Doom Tedhi Ki Tedhi'?

Samarth Jurel. He is very disrespectful.

Who is 'Farebi'?

Anurag

Who is 'Dildaar'?

Abhishek

Also read -Bigg Boss Season 17 : Exclusive! Wild card contestant Manasvi Mamgai reveals how she would deal with Salman Khan during “Weekend Ka Vaar” episode and talks about who is weak and strong in the game

Who is the most 'Dramebaaz'? 

Mannara Chopra

Who is the most 'Maasoom'?

Naved Sole

This was our conversation with Manasvi Mamgai. Let us know what you think about her answers.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar. 

 

Manasvi Mamgai MUNAWAR FARUQUI Mannara Chopra Khanzaadi Abhishek Anurag Vicky Jain Samarth Jurel Ankita Lokhande Bollywood Television TellyChakkar

