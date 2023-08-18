Exclusive! Tujhse Hai Raabta fame Asma Badar to enter Star Plus’s Imlie!

Imlie is one of the top shows and is always doing well with the ratings. The show took a huge turn post the leap.
Asma Badar

Imlie is one of the top shows and is always doing well with the ratings. The show took a huge turn post the leap, and Imlie and Arthava have been through a journey of their own.  Megha Chakraborty and Seerat Kapoor play the leads with Karan Vohra.

The news is confirmed that Imlie will take another generation leap and new characters will be introduced. 

As per reports, the current star cast will make an exit from the show. We previously gave you the confirmation that Durga Aur Charu fame, Adrija Roy, will be playing the lead.

As per sources, Asma Badar who is a popular face in the world of entertainment will enter Imlie.

Asma has been part of shows like Ganga Ki Dheej, Sasural Simar Ka, Laptaganj, Jodha Akbar, MTV’s Big F, and Tujhse Hai Raabta. 

Since, the news of the leap, fans of the show have been wondering, apart from Adrija who else will be joining the show.

Are you looking forward to seeing a new generation on the show?

Tell us your thoughts in the comments below! 

