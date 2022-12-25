Exclusive! Tunisha Sharma’s funeral postponed for tomorrow; Sheezan Khan produced in court

MUMBAI : Just yesterday the television industry got the shocking news of Alibaba: Daastan-e- Kabul actress Tunisha Sharma, passing away by committing suicide.

The actress committed suicide in her co – co actors' makeup room where she hang herself.

The reason why she took this drastic step is still unknown. But her mother had filed an FIR with the police against her co–actor Sheezan Khan and stated that he provoked her daughter to commit suicide.

Her mortals have been sent for post-mortem and the reports are expected to come out soon.

There were rumors doing the rounds that Tunisha and her co–actor Sheezan Khan were in a relationship and there were issues between the couple owing to which Tunisha was disturbed.

As per sources, Tunisha’s funeral that was supposed to happen today had been postponed for tomorrow and will take place around 3: 00 pm - 4: 00 pm.

The family is waiting for her masi ( Aunt) to come down from London and then the funeral will take place tomorrow.

Her mortal will be preserved in the cold storage area.

On the other hand, her rumored boyfriend Sheezan Khan was detained by the police last night for interrogation and this morning the cops arrested him in the case of abetment of suicide.

And now the police have produced him in court owing to get his custody for further investigation.

Well, this news shocked the television industry as the actress ended her life just at 20.

R.I.P Tunisha Sharma.

