Exclusive! Tunisha Sharma’s mother Vanita Sharma to perform a special puja for the late Alibaba actress

Tunisha Sharma committed suicide on the show’s set. The cast, crew, fans, family of the late actress are still to come to terms with the tragic incident.
Tunisha Sharma

MUMBAI : On 24th December 2022, Alibaba: Dastaan-E-Kabul team got the worst shock of their lives when it’s lead actress Tunisha Sharma committed suicide on the show’s set. The cast, crew, fans, family of the late actress are still to come to terms with the tragic incident. 

Sheezan Khan who was reported dating the actress was arrested and in custody after the actress’s suicide. He was released on bail by a local court of Maharashtra on March 4. The actor was seen emotional and hugging his family on being released. 

After TV actress Tunisha Sharma, social- media influencer Leena Nagawanshi commits suicide

Tunisha’s mother will be performing a special puja for her late daughter. 

Recently, the Bombay HC dismissed Sheezan’s plea of quashing the FIR against him. The late actress Tunisha’s mother Vanita Sharma has now reacted to the court’s verdict. She said, “We are happy with the Bombay High Court’s verdict. Justice has been done, let’s see further what happens. We shall continue fighting till Sheezan Khan is punished.”

Previously, Sheezan opened up about how the days he spent in jail took an emotional and mental toll on him. Speaking of his family being dragged into the controversy, Sheezan told a news portal, “They received so much hatred for no fault of theirs. It was a very dark moment for me.”

AWESOME! Sheezan Khan finally opens up on leaving Alibaba; says, "I never played Ali, I am Ali"

For more news and updates from television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

